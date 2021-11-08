How are Environmental Concerns Fueling Organic Color Cosmetics Usage

As per a revised market survey of Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market published by Fact.MR, the sales of organic color cosmetic products market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the next ten years. Tier-1 players across the world hold around 30% market share.

Organic color cosmetic products are gaining high traction across the world, mainly due torising demand for cruelty-free and vegan products from consumers. North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 40% of the value market share in 2020. This is due to the fact that most countries in these regions have high per capita expenditure on personal care products, which also reflects in higher spending on organic color cosmetics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on market growth, as most people started saving and cut-off expenses on non-essential products, including personal care products. However, manufacturers have adapted to this situation and have started offering products at discounted prices. The market is expected to recover by the end of Q4 2021.

Key Trends of Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market

The sales of organic color cosmetic products market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Premium cosmetics to capture major market share, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 6 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the distribution channels, online stores are expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to higher purchase through e-Commerce websites.

In 2021, Europe organic color cosmetic products market is set to dominate market revenue; however, by 2031, it is anticipated to lose over 100 BPS.

The market in MEA and East Asia is expected to rise at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for organic color cosmetic products was hit in 2020, which saw a decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product

Lip Care Products Nail Products Facial Make-up Products Hair Color Products Eye Make-up Products Others



By Distribution Channel

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold at Specialty Stores

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold through Modern Trade

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold at Department Stores

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold at Mono Brand Stores

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold at Drug Stores

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Sold through Online Stores

Other Sales Channels

Winning Strategy

Key players have been investing in improving the shelf life of organic color cosmetic products, which would help them gain an upper hand over synthetic color cosmetic manufacturers and attract new customers easily. These enhancements will drive market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

