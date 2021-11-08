Heightening Environmental Concerns Spurring Eco-Friendly BBQ Charcoal Sales

The charcoal used in the households for the barbeque is known as BBQ charcoal. BBQ charcoal is nothing but the carbon and ash residues that are left after the complete removal of water and other volatile constituents from the source material. This is produced by the heating of the source material without oxygen. The demand for the BBQ charcoal is mostly in the restaurants and household for the BBQ of food products. But the ignition of the BBQ charcoal is a little difficult. So, many companies have started manufacturing quick ignite BBQ charcoal by coating the surface of the BBQ charcoal with quickly igniting materials which are also safe.

The BBQ charcoal is available in two forms – briquettes and lump wood. This is obtained by many varied sources such as agricultural waste, coconut shells, nutshells, hardwood, bamboo. The BBQ charcoal produced from wood is reducing due to the effect it causes on the forests and there is more usage of the waste materials.

The ban in Europe resulting in upraise of the BBQ charcoal manufacturers:

The market for global BBQ charcoal has been increased and is known to increase more. This is due to the ban on the logging of the woodlands in Europe where the market size for the BBQ charcoal is very high. The ban was due to the quick depletion of last primeval woodland in Poland. The new companies in Europe are arising that are now using waste products as their source for BBQ charcoal. The demands for the BBQ charcoal in restaurants and households has increased causing an increase in the manufacturers. The major manufacturers of the BBQ charcoal are spread all around the world except for Europe.

Segmentation:

The global BBQ charcoal market is segmented on the basis of Form, Source, End User and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of form, the global BBQ charcoal market has been segmented as –

Briquettes

Lump wood

On the basis of source, the global BBQ charcoal market has been segmented as –

Agricultural waste

Coconut shells

Nutshells

Hardwood

Bamboo

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the global BBQ charcoal market are Matsuri International Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., W W Wood Inc., Dancoal sp. z o.o., Pyrocal Pty Ltd., Nagahawatta Export & Import, Direct Charcoal Ltd., Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd., CV Elvatara Indojaya, PT Dharma Hutani Makmur, Haosen Charcoal Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

These manufacturers are situated all around the world and manufacture BBQ charcoal in briquettes and lump wood form from different sources.

