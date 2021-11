Intelligence with Optimal Fuel Consumption to Foster Popularity of Electronic Fuel Injection Systems Through 2027

Automotive fuel injection system market is proliferating at an unwavering rate, finds a recent research study by Fact.MR. The growth of automotive fuel injection system market is likely to be driven by a pool of pacesetters, ranging from rising environmental regulations to concerns revolving around optimal fuel utilization. The consequent requirement for passenger cars has also been identified as one of the key demand generating factors pushing adoption of fuel injection systems. According to the research report by Fact.MR, the volume sales of automotive fuel injection system is anticipated to approach 101,131,418 units by 2018-end, up from 98,433,519 units in 2017.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2379

High Fuel Efficiency and No Compromise with Engine Performance- Key USP of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems

The Fact.MR study opines that the sales of automotive fuel injection system is likely to register a significant leap in the upcoming years, driven by rising need for regulation of the air/fuel ratio. The competency of fuel injection systems to upgrade fuel efficiency without compromising with the engine performance is one of the key USPs spurring sales of automotive fuel injection system.

“Gravitation toward fuel-efficient vehicles in tandem with strict regulatory framework is expected to encourage the adoption of advanced automotive fuel injection system facilitating superior engine performance and optimal fuel utilization “, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

The rising demand for personal conveyance is predominantly pushing the adoption of compact vehicles across urban as well as sub-urban areas. Demand for fuel injection system for compact vehicles is gaining tailwinds from the ubiquitous vigor of compact vehicles, with volume sales approaching 32,631,289 units by 2018-end.

According to the report, gasoline port injection is gaining immense traction as one of the highly viable technologies, followed by gasoline direct injection and diesel direct injection. The competency of gasoline port injection to offer significant cost advantages coupled by operating at a simple strategy is fostering the popularity of this technology amid the customer market place.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2379

Refurbishment of Automotive Industry in APEJ Offers Untapped Opportunities

With sales of automotive fuel injection system influenced by continual innovations and developments, manufacturers continue to make design alternations and leverage advanced technologies. Manufacturers are investing in rigorous R&D to upgrade performance of injection systems with zero compromise in terms of efficiency. New designs and injector orifices are consistently being formulated and incorporated to significantly curb emission levels.

APEJ retains its lead as the largest automotive fuel injection system market with volume sales worth 43,336,281 units anticipated by 2018-end. Bolstered R&D developments to reform the automotive infrastructure and subsequent on-going innovations is likely to create magnificent opportunities for the automotive fuel injection system market, primarily across China and India.

A revelation by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) finds that in 2017, around 24 million passenger vehicles were sold in China and this rate is further poised to scale up at a 4% year-on-year rate from 2018. Furthermore, China is anticipated to record high demand for gasoline automotive fuel injectors, primarily for light trucks and passenger cars. These particulars provide enough credence to the lucrativeness of APEJ in the automotive fuel injection system market. Europe trails APEJ in terms of flourishing volume sales of automotive fuel injection systems, driven by rising demand from the Western Europe region.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2379

The fuel injection systems for engines of 150 cc engines and less have been widely acknowledged owing to their performance quo, which has been identified as a significant trend creating numerous business opportunities in the two-wheeler domain. Moreover, the prominent trend of engine downsizing embraced by automakers to comply with emission regulations is also creating an optimistic scenario for adoption of automotive fuel injection system.

However, aspects such as high maintenance and service costs entailed are poised to hamper the growth potential of global fuel injection systems market growth. The repeatedly fluctuating price points of the raw materials involved is foreseen to pose challenges for the manufacturers of automotive fuel injection systems.

The Fact.MR report studies the growth of automotive fuel injection system market for the period of 2018 to 2027. As per the report, the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast timespan.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/03/1924808/0/en/Increasing-Commuter-Preference-for-Shared-Taxi-Will-Boost-the-Demand-for-Minibus-Finds-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Automotive Smart Keys Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2332/automotive-smart-keys-market

Marine Switchboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2331/marine-switchboard-market

Leaf Spring Shackle Side Bar Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2330/leaf-spring-shackle-side-bar-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com