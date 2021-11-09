Silicone Chemistry is Expected to Dominate the High Temperature Sealants Market, 2017-2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “High Temperature Sealants Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Industrial, Construction), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The high temperature sealants market was valued at USD 2.71 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.56 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 86 Market Data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on “High Temperature Sealants Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Industrial, Construction), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2022”

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174166779

The high temperature sealants market is driven by its wide applications across industries. The high temperature sealants market is witnessing moderate growth due to their extreme temperature resistant properties, the increasing production of automobiles, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Electrical & electronics is the largest application segment of the high temperature sealants market

The electrical & electronics segment accounts for the largest share in the global high temperature sealants market, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for the forecast period. Increasing usage of electrical components in automobiles and growing usage of electronics in modern life drives the growth of electrical & electronics industry. The various application areas served by high temperature sealants in electrical & electronics are printed circuit boards, pyrolitically deposited films, microelectronic substrates, electrical connectors, high power resistors, ceramic filled cartridge heaters, and conduit terminal boxes, among others.

Silicone is estimated to be the largest segment in the high temperature sealants market

The high temperature sealants market is segmented on the basis of chemistries into silicone, epoxy, and others. Silicone chemistry is projected to be the largest segment in the high temperature sealants market due to acceptability across industries and superior temperature resistance properties in comparison to other chemistries.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174166779

The Asia Pacific is the largest market for high temperature sealants

The Asia Pacific led the high temperature sealants market in 2016. The presence of a high end-use industry base, growing construction & electrical & electronics industry, and favorable policies & initiatives are expected to drive the high temperature sealants market in the region. Moreover, the increasing production of automobiles, and rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to lead to a significant growth in the demand for high temperature sealants.

The global market for high temperature sealants is led by players such as, Dow Corning Corporation (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Bostik SA (France), H.B. Fuller (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), CSW Industrials Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Company. (US), and Soudal N.V. (Belgium), among others.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.