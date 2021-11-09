Rope Access Inspection is Now offering a Range of Rope Access Training Courses

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, 2021-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rope Access Inspection (RAI), a recognized company offering reliable rope access services, recently announced that they are offering a comprehensive range of training courses that comply with the highest international or best practice standards. Their set of courses will be ideal for anyone aiming to become a highly skilled rope access technician.

The courses on offer include Fall Protection Management System, OPITO Approved IMIST, Confined Space Entry & Rescue, Basic Rigging & Slinging, and Climbing Equipment Inspection. According to the company, their training courses are available to companies as well as the public. The courses are developed in a way that they meet the legal requirements of most countries around the world.

A spokesperson for RAI said, “We are thrilled to bring these courses for both companies and individuals who aim to achieve service excellence and safety on Work At Height. For those with no prior hand-on experience in the rope access industry, our courses will be immensely helpful. Of course, doing maintenance and inspection works at a height is highly risky, so we want to help people develop the skills required to do industrial rope access techniques in a safe manner.”

Established in 2009, Rope Access Inspection has sufficient experience in offshore oil platforms, drill rigs, FPSO’s, Refineries, as well as servicing rigs in the Cape Town harbor. The company became a probationary member of IRATA in June 2010 and then a full member since July 2011.

The certification courses are offered at various price points, starting from R1635 ZAR (Basic Fall Arrest Course) all the way up to R6300 ZAR (Advanced Fall Arrest and Rescue Course). All the information including the duration, eligibility, and costs of their Rope Access training courses will be specified on the company’s website.

Speaking of the Fall Protection Management course, the spokesperson said, “Use the right PPE is absolutely essential to ensure maximum safety at the worksite. We have assembled a selection of equipment that offers unsurpassed levels of safety as well as ease of use and durability. Candidates will be taught how to inspect and safely use this equipment.”

Driaan Louw is the instructor for RAI’s training courses. He has over 15 years in the rope access, offshore, training, NDT and rescue industries. He also achieved IRATA Rope Access Instructor, Fall Arrest and Advanced Rescue Instructor, Constituent Assessor, and Confined Space Entry and Rescue Instructor. Interested candidates can book their preferred course on the website in just a few clicks.

