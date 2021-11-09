How is Container Security Scanning in Combating Growing Cyber-attacks : Fact.MR’s Latest Study

The global container security scanning market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that container security scanning market revenues will grow positively at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over forecast period 2021-2031.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrimes cost around US$ 6 trillion globally, which equates to a loss of US$ 190,000 per second. Container security scanning was introduced in order to prevent and reduce security issues as number of cyber-attacks and hacking of confidential information has increased across the world. Hence, increasing applications will drive market growth.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, goods traded in 2019 recorded more than US$ 19.5 trillion. Nearly 60% of the trade was seaborne. With seaborne trade forecast to increase in tandem with expanding international trade, businesses are acknowledging the importance of secure supply chain.

Companies are spending a lot of money on security systems to protect their data. According to study by Fact.MR, the global security market is expected to reach $170 billion by 2022. Furthermore, the exponential growth due to internet connections has fueled risk of cyber-attacks in a various industries. Thus, rising investments on security systems driving market growth.

“Numerous cloud service providers are collaborating with container security scanning companies to improve protection and alleviate customer concerns about security issues. This will result in greater adoption of container security across a variety of industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global container security scanning market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study reveals essential insights on the basis of cluster (single node and multiple node), deployment (on-premise and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), and vertical (healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others), across seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

More Related Reports By Fact.MR On Technology Domain:

Biometric Payment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Cable Testers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com