Global Market For Motor Dental Endodontics To Reach US$ 3 Bn By The End Of The 2021-2031

Globally the sales of Motor Dental Endodontics are estimated to grow 2.3 times through 2021. As per Fact.MR, the global Motor Dental Endodontics market is anticipated to exhibit 8.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Consumers today are more aware about their oral care and dental hygiene. Negligence towards dental hygiene could lead to major oral disorders and health problems. Hence, adoption of dental endodontic consumables such as access cavity preparation and shaping & cleaning is increasing.

High prevalence of oral problems such as dental decays, dental caries, and others, resulting in tooth cavities, has increased visits to dental clinics. However, people living in rural areas, especially across low income countries, have poor cases to dental clinics.

This has compelled governments to focus on improving access to healthcare facilities and offer favorable reimbursement policies. This will continue supporting growth of the Motor Dental Endodontics market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 3.5 billion people are affected with oral diseases. More than 530 million children suffer from tooth decay, with countries across Asia Pacific, such as India, China, and Japan, recording the highest number of cases.

To contain this, governments in China and India are taking initiatives and collaborating with private organizations to spread the awareness about importance of maintaining proper dental hygiene. They also are adopting various strategies to make proper care better accessible.

For instance, Government in India launched National Oral Health Program (NOHP) in 2020. This initiative included routine dental check-ups and encouraged Promotion of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) model for achieving better oral health.

Through NOHP, states are provided necessary funds to establish dental care units, fortified with trained manpower, equipment including dental chair, and consumable dental materials.

These initiatives have catapulted India and China as hotbeds for companies operating in the Motor Dental Endodontics market. Besides this, integration of cutting-edge technologies such as 3D cone beam imaging technology is improving the adoption of Motor Dental Endodontics instruments and consumables.

“Due to the expanding patient pool across India, China, and Japan, key players are eyeing the Asia Pacific market to increase the sales of their advanced Motor Dental Endodontics equipment and consumables. Also, favorable policies in these countries for dental care are expected to create growth opportunities for the market,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Motor Motor Dental Endodontics Market Study

Dental clinics to remain key end user in Motor Dental Endodontics market, holding over half the global sales

In terms of product, dental consumables to account for largest market, with access cavity preparation leading the segment

North America is expected to dominate the market with 30% of global revenue and the U.S. market leading the growth in the region

India and China will lead the growth of Asia Pacific market, with the region contributing for over 45% of revenue

Japan is likely to witness high demand at 6.3% CAGR owing to the increasing technological advancements in Motor Dental Endodontics market

Key Drivers

Adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D cone beam imaging technology in dental procedures will reshape the growth in the market

Increasing awareness regarding oral health and initiatives undertaken by government encouraging dental procedures for improved oral health will boost the market

Key Restraints

Lack of reimbursement plans for dental procedures in countries such as South Korea, India, and China might affect the sales negatively

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are focusing on expanding their global reach through acquisitions of their rivals. Also, introduction of new product lines integrated with latest technology is the key strategy adopted by market players.

For instance,

In March 2021, BIOLASE Inc., global leader in dental lasers announced its collaboration with Einstein Healthcare Network residency in endodontics to train the endodontics residents in the use of Waterlase dental lasers.

In December 2020, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., global leader developing oral, nasal, and other wide range products announced its partnership with Gabriel Science LLC for the sale of Microcyn® Technology products into the dental market and has accepted its first order. Endocyn®, a Microcyn® technology product manufactured by Sonoma, are biocompatible root canal irrigant that does not stain teeth or restorations.

Motor Dental Endodontics Market Players profiled by Fact.MR include:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Mani, Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Peter Brasseler Holdings LP

Septodont Holdings

FKG Dentaire S.A.

Mani Inc.

Coltene Holding AG

Henry Schein Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Motor Motor Dental Endodontics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers comprehensive insights on the global Motor Dental Endodontics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in the Motor Dental Endodontics market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

Dental Endodontic Instruments

Endodontic Scalers & Lasers

Motors

Apex Locators

Machine-assisted Obturation Systems

Others

Dental Endodontic Consumables

Obturation

Shaping and Cleaning

Access Cavity Preparation

By End User:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Other Motor Dental Endodontics End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Motor Motor Dental Endodontics Market Report

The report offers insight into Motor Dental Endodontics demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for the Motor Dental Endodontics market between 2021 and 2031

Motor Dental Endodontics market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Motor Dental Endodontics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:

Leukocyte Count Testing Market – According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the leukocyte count testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for leukocyte count testing in the long run.

At-Home Celiac Testing Market – According to the Latest Research by the Fact.MR The Celiac Testing market is set to gain growth in the forecast period 2021-2031 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The Reason for the growth is The increase in prevalence of Celiac disease globally.

Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Market – According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Polysaccharide Hemostatic System market is set to witness a XX% growth during the year 2021-2031.

