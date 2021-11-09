Biologics Drugs Account for Major Chunk of Market Share, Surpassing a Valuation of US$ 15 Bn

As per a research conducted by Fact.MR, the global Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment is estimated to surpass US$ 19 billion through 2027. In response to growing concerns regarding healthcare and rising awareness regarding atopic dermatitis treatments, the market is projected to exhibit stellar growth, expanding at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of dermatological concerns such as atopic dermatitis across the world. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 900 million people were diagnosed with skin-related diseases in 2017.

The report also states that atopic dermatitis affects more than 300 million people worldwide. Thus, the demand to curb the increasing prevalence of the disease is expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the industry players.

In terms of drug class, biologics are expected to remain the preferred choice for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. As per Fact.MR analysis, demand in biologics segment will increase exponentially by 2027, registering a CAGR of 32.1%. Overall biologics sales are expected to top US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to continue leading the global market, accounting for more than half of the total sales registered through the assessment period. Driven by the increasing adoption of advanced treatment solutions and novel drugs and greater penetration of new players, the market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27% between 2020 and 2027.

“Key manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities for launching novel biologics and small molecule drugs for substituting first-line and second-line therapeutics. This is expected to bode well for the market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Atopic Dermatitis Market Study

The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America market, favored by the adequate reimbursement coverage schemes for pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Europe is expected to estimate to account for nearly 1/3rd of the overall market share, supported by the increasing well-established healthcare infrastructure.

China is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Asia Pacific, due to the rising incidence of atopic dermatitis and other skin-related diseases in the country.

Retail pharmacies are anticipated to lead the distribution channel segment accounting for over 3/4th atopic dermatitis drugs sales.

Based on drug class, the PDE4 inhibitors segment is predicted to exhibit vigorous growth, expanding at a whopping CAGR of 31.1% through 2027.

Key Drivers

Increasing incidence of skin ailments such as atopic dermatitis across North America and Asia Pacific is driving the market growth.

High convenience, easy availability of therapeutic drugs, and rising number of pharmacies are the factors driving the sales across the retail pharmacies segment.

Rising number of favorable medical reimbursement policies across Europe is facilitating the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

High cost of treatment for atopic dermatitis, especially, in developing economies is hampering the market growth.

Stringent regulatory approval scenario for novel atopic dermatitis therapeutics drugs is restraining the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the top six leading players in the global Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment are Mylan M.V., Pfizer Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, and Novartis AG. Key players in the market are extensively investing in research and development of new pharmaceutical drugs to expand their market share. For instance,

Sanofi Genzyme, American Biotechnology Company, manufactures the biologics drug DUPIXNET®, for treatment of skin lesions and reduces itching. The product inhibits the signaling of interleukin-13 (IL-13) and interleukin-4 (IL-4) proteins to reduce the type-2 inflammation occurring in atopic dermatitis.

Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation headquartered in the U.S., manufactures Eucrisa (crisaborole) consisting of PDE4 Inhibitors for the treatment of skin ailments, specifically Eczema.

Some of the key players in the Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment profiled by Fact.MR are:

Bayer

LEO Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi. Mylan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Anchor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Meda Pharmaceuticals

More Valuable Insights on Atopic Dermatitis Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2020 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment with detailed segmentation:

Drug Class

Corticosteroids

PDE4 Inhibitors

Biologics

Skin Barrier Emollients

CNI Immunosuppressants

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the Biologics Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment between 2020 and 2027

The report offers insight into atopic dermatitis demand outlook for 2020-2027

Atopic dermatitis market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Atopic dermatitis market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:

Leukocyte Count Testing Market – According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the leukocyte count testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for leukocyte count testing in the long run.

At-Home Celiac Testing Market – According to the Latest Research by the Fact.MR The Celiac Testing market is set to gain growth in the forecast period 2021-2031 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The Reason for the growth is The increase in prevalence of Celiac disease globally.

Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Market – According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Polysaccharide Hemostatic System market is set to witness a XX% growth during the year 2021-2031.

