Container Orchestration Market Witness the Growth of $743.3 million by 2023

According to research report “Container Orchestration Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The container orchestration market size is expected to grow from USD 326.1 million in 2018 to USD 743.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include a large presence of open source vendors offering container orchestration platforms, increasing traction of microservices architecture, and proliferation of container orchestration tools.

Training, consulting, and integration services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Consulting service providers suggest, analyze, and guide customers through the solution types that are fit for their business needs, thereby helping save resources and costs before implementing the container orchestration platform. Training services aim to provide various educational programs to mitigate the knowledge gaps. Integration and deployment services aid in monitoring and protecting the entire IT infrastructure from issues and vulnerabilities.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are defined as business entities with more than 1,000 employees. The adoption of container orchestration tools and services by large enterprises is high, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. Additionally, they have a global presence, high market shares, technical expertise, and effective business strategies.

Telecommunications and IT vertical to hold the largest market size in 2018

Telecom companies are eager to tap digitalization opportunities. They are modernizing their legacy applications to improve the digital customer experience. Moreover, the growing subscriber base and increasing adoption of various technologies related to media and digital content are creating the need to optimize resources for fulfilling customer demands in a timely manner.

North America to hold the largest market size in 2018 and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global container orchestration market in 2018, while APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of technology adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of many enterprises, and availability of proficient technical expertise.

Major vendors providing container orchestration platform and services include SUSE (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Red Hat (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Docker (US), Mesosphere (US), Rancher Labs (US), Cisco (US), Critical Stack (US), Giant Swarm (Germany), Ericsson (US), Aptible (US), Kontena (Finland), SaltStack (US), Hashicorp (US), Shippable (US), Heroku (US), Joyent (South Korea), Pivotal Software (US), and Cloudify (US).

