Animal Feed Probiotics Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Probiotics are sourced from bacteria such as enterococcus, lactobacillus, pediococcus, and bacillus, and non-bacteria yeast and fungi. These are given to animals to improve the gut, digestion, and overall health. Growing consumption of meat and dairy products has led to tremendous demand for animal feed probiotics in recent years.

Rise in human population has propelled demand for livestock and the need for additional supplements in the diet for companion as well as livestock animals for appropriate nutrition, owing to which, production and consumption of animal feed probiotics has been amplified.

Analyzing consumer spending behavior, increase in disposable income, consciousness towards health and food, and other key factors will strengthen demand for animal feed probiotics over the coming years, which will generate a billion dollar opportunity for new as well as existing market players.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the global animal feed probiotics market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global animal feed probiotics market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Lactobacillus bacteria captures a governing share of the market, and is set to create over a billion dollar opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

Companion animals is the fastest growing segment and will acquire nearly one-sixth market share by 2031.

APEJ is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 327 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Modern trade is anticipated to lose around 272 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

China, India, Germany, and the United States of America are key countries dominating demand for animal feed probiotic products.

Key Market Segments Covered

Source Bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics Bifidobacterium Enterococcus Lactobacillus Pediococcus Bacillus Propionibacterium Streptococcus Others Non-bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics Yeast Fungal

Animal Animal Feed Probiotics for Companion Animals Animal Feed Probiotics for Livestock Poultry Cattle Swine Aquaculture Other Animals

Form Liquid Animal Feed Probiotics Dry Animal Feed Probiotics

Sales Channel Animal Feed Probiotics Sold through Modern Trade Animal Feed Probiotics Sold at Specialty Stores Animal Feed Probiotics Sold by Online Retailers Animal Feed Probiotics Sold at Convenience Stores Animal Feed Probiotics Sold through Direct Sales

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Crucial insights in the Animal Feed Probiotics Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Animal Feed Probiotics Market Basic overview of the, Animal Feed Probiotics Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Animal Feed Probiotics Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Animal Feed Probiotics Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Animal Feed Probiotics Market stakeholders.

