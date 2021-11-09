Advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) To Propel The Expansion Of Contactless Biometrics Market

Posted on 2021-11-09 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Surge in the need for high-end security across government establishments as well as corporates has led to mounting demand for biometric technology. While the past half-decade witnessed technological upgradation of biometric technology, demand for contactless biometrics has also increased. Based on Fact.MR’s assessment, in 2020, out of every 10 biometric unit sales, four were contactless. The outbreak of COVID-19 further unfurled the utility of the less-prominent features of this technology, including identification of people with masks on the face and extended capability of temperature scanning.

As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global contactless biometrics market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 9 Bn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5756

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for over 57% revenue of the global contactless biometrics market.
  • The market in East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow over 7-fold over the next ten years.
  • The hardware segment accounted for over 30% of global market revenue.
  • Fingerprint application accounted for over one-fourth of the global market in 2020.
  • Contactless biometrics generated over US$ 5 Bn revenue from transportation & logistics, government and defence, and security applications.
  • The market is moderately concentrated, with companies such as Touchless Biometric Systems AG, Fujitsu Limited, and Fingerprint Cards AB accounting for a majority of the market share.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5756

Key Segments Covered

  • By Component
    • Contactless Biometric Hardware
    • Contactless Biometric Software
    • Contactless Biometric Services
      • Professional Services
      • Managed Services
  • By Application
    • Face Biometrics
    • Fingerprint Biometrics
    • Hand Geometry Biometrics
    • Iris Biometrics
    • Voice Biometrics
    • Others
  • By End Use
    • Government
    • Banking & Finance
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Healthcare
    • Transportation & Logistics
    • Defence & Security
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5756

The Contactless Biometrics Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

  • Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Contactless Biometrics Market does?
  • How the global Contactless Biometrics Market does looks like in the next five years?
  • Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?
  • What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Contactless Biometrics Market does?
  • Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution