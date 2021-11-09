Liquid Polybutadiene Market Outlook, Global Demand And Rising Trends 2021-2031

The tire industry is appraised to be the fast growing application of liquid polybutadiene over the coming years. Properties such as abrasion, toughness, high resilience, high tensile strength, and good tear strength make liquid polybutadiene highly suitable for tire manufacturing. Growing need for eco-friendly and fuel-efficiency-enhancing tires is driving demand for liquid polybutadiene.

Growing application and usage of rubber in automobile tire manufacturing and other manufacturing industries in developing economics is increasing the need for liquid polybutadiene. Moreover, investments by the firms to promote the product and collaborate with tire manufacturers are providing added impetus to market growth.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global liquid polybutadiene market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 270 Mn over the next ten years.

Coating formulations, which represent one-fifth of the market share, are set to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

Rubber manufacturing application to be the fastest-growing segment at an impressive 7% CAGR over the period of FY2021-2031.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 60 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Adhesive application is set to portray higher potential over the forecast period, owing to rising integration of liquid polybutadiene in manufacturing adhesives.

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, Germany, Italy, and GCC countries are key market governing the demand for liquid polybutadiene.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Liquid Polybutadiene for Rubber Manufacturing Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives & Sealants Liquid Polybutadiene for Polymer Modification Liquid Polybutadiene for Coating Formulations Others

End Use Liquid Polybutadiene for Paints & Coatings Liquid Polybutadiene for Elastomers Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives Liquid Polybutadiene for Construction Liquid Polybutadiene for Printing & inks Others

Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of the World



