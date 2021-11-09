The Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Industry, Study MarketsandMarkets™

The report “Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, PU), Product Type (IFE, Seating, Stowage Bins, Galley, Panels), Aircraft Type (Single Aisle, Regional Jets, Small, Medium, Large Wide Body) – Global Forecast to 2021”, The global aerospace interior adhesives market is estimated at USD 848.9 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,101.7 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.35% between 2016 and 2021. The market is driven by growing demand for low cost carriers and the replacement of older aircraft with new advanced aircraft, which are lightweight and provide fuel efficiency.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263620326

Environmental regulations is a major factor that may restrain the growth of the aerospace interior adhesive market. Stringent regulations govern the use of materials in aircraft interiors, which includes the type of adhesives used in forming the components and structure of an aircraft cabin. The three major factors considered in the aerospace industry are passenger safety, weight management, and aesthetics. From safety point of view, there are various regulations which impact the selection of materials for aircraft interiors to ensure passenger safety. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are responsible for regulations that cover fire testing requirements for flame retardancy and fire, smoke, and toxicity. Any materials which are used in aircraft have to pass all the safety standards.

Medium wide body is expected to lead the market by 2021

Medium wide body is expected to lead the aerospace interior adhesives market by 2021. The demand for medium wide body aircraft demand is expected to grow in near future, due to the increase in the number of seats in economy class, personal space for more comfort, and availability of wide range of cabin interiors.

Panels: the largest product type segment of the aerospace interior adhesives market

Panels are the largest product type wherein aerospace interior adhesives are used. Floor panel is an integral part of an aircraft’s interior components. Floor panels are made of either composites or metals to withstand high load and offer durability. Panels are generally made up of composites and plastic, which require adhesives for bonding.

North America: the largest market for aerospace interior adhesives

North America is estimated to be the largest consumer of aerospace interior adhesives. The region accounted for a share of more than 30% of the market, in terms of volume, in 2015. The aerospace industry in North America provides various growth opportunities for the aerospace interior adhesives market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are countries considered in the North American region. The U.S. dominated the market in North America and globally. The market in Mexico is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=263620326

The key players operational in the aerospace interior adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Avery Dennison (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Delo Industrial Adhesives (Germany), Master Bond Inc.(U.S.), and Permabond LLC (U.K.). Diverse product portfolios, strategically positioned R&D centers, adoption of development strategies, and technological advancements help strengthen the market positions of these companies in the aerospace interior adhesive market. These companies are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their current market shares.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com