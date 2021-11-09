Wearable Exoskeletons Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2031

The global wearable exoskeleton market is expected to embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects appearing extremely lucrative, concludes award winning market research company Fact.MR. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR exceeding 30%, reaching more than US$ 3 billion in value by 2031.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the market experienced credible gains in the past, topping US$ 100 million recently. Extensive application in the healthcare and military domains is cited as the key growth catalyst for market growth. As per WHO’s estimates, annual global incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is 40 to 80 cases per million population, with 90% of them being traumatic cases, thereby stimulating demand for wearable exoskeletons.

For the military domain, countries such as the U.S. are actively deploying exoskeletons to improve specific soldier capabilities. Lockheed Martin’s OnyxTM and Dephy’s ExoBoot are testimonies to such extensive applications. Recently, in 2019, the Indian government announced deployment of exoskeleton technology within its army, an initiative part and parcel of the ambitious Make in India campaign.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, demand for soft smart exoskeletons is poised to reach new heights, amid greater flexibility needs

Lower extremity wearable exoskeletons are expected to post substantial gains, amid rising lower-limb neurological disorders

By application, rehabilitation exoskeletons are anticipated to acquire a lucrative share in the market

Healthcare to remain the dominant end-user application area for wearable exoskeletons

Extensive military grade applications to enhance growth prospects of the market in the U.S.

Market growth in Germany is characterized by extensive robotics deployment

France to experience high growth amid surging exoskeleton start-up spawning rate

Competitive Landscape

EksoBionics, ReWalkRobotics, Bionik, Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., HocomaAG, Wearable Robotics srl, Fourier Intelligence, AXOSUITS SRL, FREE Bionics Taiwan Inc., Innophys Co., Ltd., Medexo Robotics, Noonee, Technaid, Walkbot (P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd), Lockheed Martin Corporation, and RB3D are some key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

The market is characterized by significant developments, ranging from product launches to strategic collaborations with existing players as well numerous governmental agencies. In 2018, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a US$ 6.9 million grant from the US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) to further develop its ONYXTM exoskeleton for future soldier demonstrations.

Also, RB3D offers Exoback and Exopush wearable exoskeletons. The former is designed to provide total freedom of movement, facilitating 100% arms flexing, with no hindrance to working, especially for construction workers. The Exopush is an active exoskeleton for assisting the movements of the user performing finishing tasks such as leveling or raking.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Rigid Smart Exoskeletons Soft Smart Exoskeletons

Extremity Lower Extremity Exoskeletons Upper Extremity Exoskeletons Full-body Extremity Exoskeletons

Application Rehabilitation Pick & Carry Others

End User Wearable Exoskeletons for Industrial Use Wearable Exoskeletons for Healthcare Military Wearable Exoskeletons Others

Region North America (US and Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of LATAM) Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France & Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Wearable Exoskeletons Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Wearable Exoskeletons Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Wearable Exoskeletons Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Wearable Exoskeletons Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Wearable Exoskeletons Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Wearable Exoskeletons Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Wearable Exoskeletons Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Wearable Exoskeletons Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Wearable Exoskeletons Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Wearable Exoskeletons Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Wearable Exoskeletons Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Wearable Exoskeletons Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Wearable Exoskeletons Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Wearable Exoskeletons Market growth.

