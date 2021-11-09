Polyurethane Dispersion Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2031

Sustainable packaging has become the need of the hour in recent years on account of rising demand for compostable raw materials. Future development of bio-degradable packaging material is expected to be highly reliant on improved adhesives, which, in turn, are dependent on water-based polyurethane dispersion. Besides, use of a multitude of variants of plastics in modern cars needs superior adhesion for a smoother appeal, which requires automakers to trace back the adhesive manufacturing technology of their raw material suppliers. These factors promise significant opportunities on offer for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the year 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, South Asia and East Asia together accounted for over 50% revenue of the global polyurethane dispersion market.

The market in South Asia is estimated to grow nearly threefold from 2021 to 2031.

Water-based polyurethane dispersion accounts for over 55% of the global market revenue.

The market is expected to generate over US$ 1.2 Bn revenue from leather finishing applications.

The global market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BASF, Bayer, The Dow Chemical Company, Alberdingk Boley, and Covestro account for a majority of the market share.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Component Water-based Polyurethane Dispersion Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersion

By Application Polyurethane Dispersion in Paints and Coatings Polyurethane Dispersion in Adhesives and Sealants Polyurethane Dispersion in Leather Finishing Polyurethane Dispersion in Textile Finishing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Crucial insights in the Polyurethane Dispersion Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Polyurethane Dispersion Market Basic overview of the, Polyurethane Dispersion Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Polyurethane Dispersion Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Polyurethane Dispersion Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Polyurethane Dispersion Market stakeholders.

