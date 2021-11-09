Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2031

The worldwide electric scooter lift and carrier market is estimated to rise to US$ 187.29 Bn in 2031, registering a CAGR of 5% across the forecast period, concludes a recently published study by Fact.MR. Growth is being majorly spurred by increased emphasis on incorporating electric mobility.

From 2016 to 2020, the use of electric scooter lifts and carriers increased at a CAGR of around 4%, with key factors such as an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in the availability of solutions for geriatric and disabled individuals across developed and developing regions assisting growth.

People’s growing interest in elderly care has given rise to the concept of geriatric tourism, which has piqued the interest of many tour operators. As these businesses have expanded, disability aid goods such as electric scooter lifts and carriers have gained appeal. Their demand is anticipated to increase. Individuals make up more than 60% of the market for electric scooter lifts and carriers. Nursing facility revenue is expected to increase at a higher rate.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Revenue from online sales is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 6% throughout the projection period.

Exterior lifts account for more than 60% of market revenue.

Individual customers earned around US$ 95 Mn in revenue in 2020.

U.S to account for 40% of global electric scooter lifts and carriers demand

A CAGR of 4% is anticipated for the market in the U.K across the forecast period

Japan to be an opportunistic market, surging at a growth rate of 7% until 2031

Global market for electric scooter lifts and carriers to surge 1.3x until 2031

Key Segments Covered

Component Interior Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Platform Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Crane Style Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Exterior Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Outside & Hitch Mount Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Wheeled Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers

End Use Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Individuals Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Healthcare Institutions Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Old Age Homes

Sales Channel Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Sold through Direct Sales Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Sold Online



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

