3D Printing Materials Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2031

Posted on 2021-11-09 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global 3D printing materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031, expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. By 2021-end, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced stellar growth, clocking a CAGR of 21%. Prospects widened considerably with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad applications of 3D printing applications to counter COVID-19 includes PPE, medical and testing devices, personal accessories, visualization aids and emergency dwellings.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5863

There has been immense growth in demand for 3D printing materials, especially in the health care industry where they are used for creating artificial organs such as kidney cells, human liver and other human organs for transplanting. Furthermore, recent developments in the printing material coupled with government favouring policies are anticipated to drive more demand for 3D printing materials market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • North America likely to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 3 Bn by 2031
  • Asia to be the largest market, capturing 38% revenue share until 2031
  • In terms of form, filament holds around 41% of the overall market share in 2021.
  • In terms of technology, fused filament fabrication is estimated to accounting for 31% market share in 2021
  • Filament 3D printing materials to hold major sway, accounting for over 2 out of 5 sales
  • By vertical, automotive applications comprised over 3/10th revenue share in 2020

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5863

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric, Materialize NV, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, Evonik Industries AG, Voxeljet AG, Markforged Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Impossible Objects, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Envisiontec, Inc., Carbon, BASF New Business GmbH, and Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.
  • In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods

Key Segments Covered

  • Form

    • 3D Printing Powder
    • 3D Printing Filament
    • 3D Printing Liquid

  • Technology

    • Fused Filament Fabrication
    • Selective Laser Sintering
    • Stereolithographic
    • Direct Metal Laser Sintering
    • Others

  • Type

    • Plastic 3D Printing Materials
    • Metal 3D Printing Materials
    • Ceramic 3D Printing Materials
    • Others

  • Application

    • 3D Printing Materials for Prototyping
    • 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing
    • 3D Printing Materials for R&D

  • Vertical

    • 3D Printing Materials for Automotive
    • 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence
    • 3D Printing Materials for Healthcare
    • 3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods
    • 3D Printing Materials for Construction
    • Others

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5863

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the   3D Printing Materials Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market Basic overview of the, 3D Printing Materials Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each 3D Printing Materials Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of 3D Printing Materials Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to   3D Printing Materials Market stakeholders

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution