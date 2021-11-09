3D Printing Materials Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2031

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global 3D printing materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031, expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. By 2021-end, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced stellar growth, clocking a CAGR of 21%. Prospects widened considerably with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad applications of 3D printing applications to counter COVID-19 includes PPE, medical and testing devices, personal accessories, visualization aids and emergency dwellings.

There has been immense growth in demand for 3D printing materials, especially in the health care industry where they are used for creating artificial organs such as kidney cells, human liver and other human organs for transplanting. Furthermore, recent developments in the printing material coupled with government favouring policies are anticipated to drive more demand for 3D printing materials market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America likely to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 3 Bn by 2031

Asia to be the largest market, capturing 38% revenue share until 2031

In terms of form, filament holds around 41% of the overall market share in 2021.

In terms of technology, fused filament fabrication is estimated to accounting for 31% market share in 2021

Filament 3D printing materials to hold major sway, accounting for over 2 out of 5 sales

By vertical, automotive applications comprised over 3/10th revenue share in 2020

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric, Materialize NV, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, Evonik Industries AG, Voxeljet AG, Markforged Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Impossible Objects, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Envisiontec, Inc., Carbon, BASF New Business GmbH, and Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.

In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods

Key Segments Covered

Form 3D Printing Powder 3D Printing Filament 3D Printing Liquid

Technology Fused Filament Fabrication Selective Laser Sintering Stereolithographic Direct Metal Laser Sintering Others

Type Plastic 3D Printing Materials Metal 3D Printing Materials Ceramic 3D Printing Materials Others

Application 3D Printing Materials for Prototyping 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing 3D Printing Materials for R&D

Vertical 3D Printing Materials for Automotive 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence 3D Printing Materials for Healthcare 3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods 3D Printing Materials for Construction Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the 3D Printing Materials Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market Basic overview of the, 3D Printing Materials Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each 3D Printing Materials Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of 3D Printing Materials Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to 3D Printing Materials Market stakeholders

