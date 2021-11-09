Camera Bag Market To Record Sturdy Growth By 2031

Demand for camera bags has been rising steadily over the years, with requirement from both, professional and non-professional photographers increasing. With surge in demand for shoulder bags, backpacks, and sling camera bags, manufacturers are expected to increase their customer base further over the coming years. Polyester and leather camera bags are expected to be the most popular across regions.

According to a new report by Fact.MR, the camera bag market will ascend at over 3% CAGR through 2031, with North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific creating new avenues for the growth of key industry players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for shoulder bags likely to be witnessed.

Growing demand for polyester and leather bags to aid industry growth.

Low- and medium-priced camera bags to spur the growth

Advancements in both, online and offline distribution channels to favor industry players.

The United States to lead North America is the sales of camera bags.

Germany remains at the forefront of the market for camera bags in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

China, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and a few other countries to maintain positive industry outlook.

Market Segmentation by Category

Type Shoulder Camera Bags Backpack Camera Bags Sling Camera Bags Camera Cases Others

Material Polyester Camera Bags Leather Camera Bags Cotton Camera Bags Nylon Camera Bags Others

Price Low-priced Camera Bags Medium-priced Camera Bags High-priced Camera Bags

End Use Camera Bags for Professional Photographers Camera Bags for Non-professional Photographers

Distribution Channel Online e-Commerce Websites Company Websites Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



