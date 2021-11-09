Hydrostatic Wheel Drive Concept to Proliferate in the Pneumatic Roller Space Through 2028

The pneumatic rollers market continues to remain influenced by a cohort of industry-specific and socioeconomic aspects such as growing urbanization and public-private partnerships. Increasing construction of roadways in a bid to facilitate import and export of goods and products coupled with significant growth in the construction industry continues to remain instrumental in driving sales of pneumatic rollers worldwide. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for pneumatic rollers is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volume during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. The pneumatic rollers market report also reveals that the sales volume of pneumatic rollers is estimated to surpass 10,500 units by end of the year of assessment.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers have been investing in research and development to bring innovations in their pneumatic rollers. With technological advancements proliferating the compact equipment space, manufacturers are introducing pneumatic rollers with advanced safety features in a bid to improve operator and equipment safety. Quick attachment and detachment features along with automated control systems are likely to drive the demand for advanced pneumatic rollers in turn pushing the growth of the pneumatic rollers market, says the report.

Rising government regulations regarding carbon emissions from compaction equipment such as pneumatic rollers have compelled manufacturers to develop pneumatic rollers with superior engines complying with Tier 4 standards. Pneumatic rollers with Tier 4 compliant engines feature a significant reduction of oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter. In addition, advanced pneumatic rollers have a passive regeneration system that facilitates automatic cleaning of filters, consequently curbing carbon emissions. The auto-idle feature further reduces fuel consumption, in turn reducing pollutant levels in the environment.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader.

The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region.

Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants.

The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg.

Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm.

Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Demand for pneumatic rollers with drum width up to 1800 mm is projected to expand at a higher pace during the period of forecast, closely followed by pneumatic rollers with drum width ranging from 1800-2000 mm. However, the report foresees that sales of pneumatic rollers with drum width ranging from 2000 to 2200 mm are likely to remain dominant throughout the assessment period, with sales volume crossing units 3,500 units by the end of the forecast period.

Sales of pneumatic rollers are likely to remain concentrated in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), particularly Greater China and India. Major road construction projects including heavy constructions such as India’s Highway Super System (Mega project) are likely to remain influential in driving sales of pneumatic rollers. The demand for the pneumatic rollers in Greater China is expected to grow at a significant pace and is likely to translate into sales of over 1,700 units of pneumatic rollers by end of the assessment period. Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers can expect a cohort of opportunities from emerging economies of the APEJ, with a positive outlook in the coming years.

