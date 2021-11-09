Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, Construction, Oil & Gas), Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026. Super absorbent polymer is a special class of polymer which possess hydrophilic networks that can hold or absorb huge volumes of aqueous solution or water. Earlier superabsorbent was made from chemically modified starch along with cellulose and other polymers like polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and polyethylene oxide (PEO), all of them are hydrophilic in nature and possess high affinity for liquid. Super absorbent polymer have unique cross-linked structure due to which they become water swell able but not water soluble. They find wide application scope in numerous end use industries such as food packaging, personal care, agriculture, building & construction, and others.

In terms of value, the sodium polyacrylate segment is projected to account for the largest share of the super absorbent polymers market, by type, during the forecast period.

sodium polyacrylate is projected to be the largest type segment in super absorbent polymers market. It is often called the “super slurper” and is widely preferred for its ability to absorb as much as 400–800 times water than its mass. It is also the most commonly used type in personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult continence products, sanitary napkins, and agricultural applications.

Agriculture is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for SAP in the agriculture applications is increasing due to its water retention property coupled with water scarcity globally. The Ministry of Agriculture of China has overseen significant public investment in water, land, and technology to boost the agricultural sector. In 2011, China invested approximately USD 630 billion for water conservation during the period 2012-2020, which have enhance the usage of superabsorbent polymers in the country.

The APAC region leads the super absorbent polymers market in terms of volume.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for super absorbent polymers market. The growth in demand for super absorbent polymers in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and changing lifestyle. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of super absorbent polymers, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC super absorbent polymers market.

Major players operating in the global super absorbent polymers market include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).

