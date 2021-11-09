Demand for Polyaryletherketone Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6% Through 2027

The global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). The global demand for polyaryletherketone (PAEK) has seen a steady course since its inception. Polyaryletherketones are witnessing strong growth in many fields classically reserved for metals or polymers and are helping to improve yields and efficiency.

The utilization of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is seeing an uptick as it offers various properties such as inherent flame retardancy and compressive strength. This is expected to heighten their demand in medical applications for dental instruments, body implants, and drug delivery. Examples of new applications can be found in various other sectors including the aerospace industry where the demand for polyaryletherketone (PAEK) materials is soaring.

Key Takeaways of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Study

With a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027, ‘PEEK’ polymer is expected to see significant volume gains. This is attributed to increasing consumption in the automotive, medical, oil and gas industries and in the aerospace sector

The ‘medical’ end use segment is expected to the grow with the highest growth rate of over 7% due to the increased use of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) in surgical methods and dental work

Europe leads the global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market with a market share of over 35% in 2019. The automotive industry in combination with private investments in research and development (R&D), acts as a force multiplier for the extensive utilization of polyaryletherketone (PAEK)

Asia Pacific holds a strong customer base in the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market. Presence of key automotive companies in Japan including Honda, Yoyota and Suzuki and increased penetration of aircraft manufacturers are the attributing factors behind growth of the market in this region

Growing demand from the construction and automotive sectors for replacements such as Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) and Polyethylenimine (PEI) is expected to curb market growth over the forecast period

“Healthcare investments and technological progressions along with supportive government policies will drive growth in the global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market,” says the Fact.MR analyst

Extensive Capital Investments to Give Strategic Boost for Market Growth

The Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market is moderately fragmented with front running competitors such as Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A. and Zyex Ltd holding the top shares. Due to strict registration processes and extensive capital investment requirements, moderate to high entry barriers are likely to induce competition between polyaryletherketone (PAEK) manufacturers. Several players are increasing their spending through effective strategies to ensure optimum business growth. As a result, they are forming strategic agreements with regional distributors, besides providing automotive and electrical & electronics sectors with technological expertise.

