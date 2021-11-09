Motorization Rates and Improved Vehicle Runs will Stoke Growth of Automotive Lift Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Lifts, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Lifts Market.

Currently, the global automotive backdrop reflects a high volume growth in the sales of vehicles, and the coming decades may witness the number of vehicles in use to surpass the global population estimates. This uncontrollable growth will redirect pressure on automakers, garages and tire vendors with respect to limited work spaces. Few years down the line, almost every garage and automotive manufacturing unit will be equipped with automotive lifts that can serve the crucial purpose of space optimization.

Fact.MR’s recent forecast study projects a steady growth in demand for automotive lifts in the foreseeable future. The global automotive lifts market has been estimated to touch a US$ 9.9 billion valuation by the end of 2026. The report further assesses that over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global market for automotive lifts will showcase a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume.

Garages to represent most profitable end-use applications of automotive lifts

In 2018 and beyond, more than one-third of automotive lifts manufactured in the world will be used in garages. Strict standards on safety of working environments in garages will drive the adoption of automotive lifts. Considering that major vehicle repairs entail working under the car, the uptake for automotive lifts will overtake that of car jacks. Long service life of automotive lifts will also drive their use in home garages. By the end of 2026, nearly 2,300 thousand units of automotive lifts will be installed in garages worldwide.

Demand for automotive lifts to witness a significant growth in North America

In North America, the US reflects a lucrative marketplace for adoption of automotive lifts. Almost every other US household owns a car if not a fleet of vehicles. High household incomes has extended the presence of home garages across the US. Meanwhile, Canada’s strict regulatory stance towards building safe environments in automotive manufacturing and aftermarket repair works has further bolstered the sales of automotive lifts in North America. By the end of 2026, nearly 2,250 thousand units of automotive lifts will be installed across North America. However, the report markedly estimates the Middle East & Africa automotive lifts market to reflect highest volume CAGR over the forecast period. Vehicle customization trends and robust growth in automotive aftermarkets across the Middle Eastern countries will factor the region’s high volume growth for automotive lifts.

More number of scissor car lifts, four-post car lifts and mobile column car lifts will be installed globally

Majority of automotive lifts sold in the world are estimated to be scissor car lifts. In 2017, over 1,000 thousand units of scissor car lifts were sold globally. While the report foresees the demand for scissor car lifts to dwindle in the coming years, their global market volume share will continue to be dominant compared to other types of lifts. Four-post car lifts will witness a steady demand for their advantages in terms of easy installation and affordable costs. Mobile column car lifts will witness a sharp increase in demand, while Automotive Liftss will showcase highest volume growth at 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growing trend of manufacturing lightweight vehicles will keep market players focused upon preliminary lifting capacities

Majority of automotive lift manufacturers will be focusing on offering lifting capacity of 4,000-9,000 lbs. In 2018 and beyond, almost every other car will be developed with a focus on keeping it light in weight, considering their role in boosting fuel efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle.

In the coming years, key stakeholders of the global automotive lifts market namely BendPak, Inc., Challenger Lifts, Inc., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA, Inc., SUGIYASU Co.Ltd, ARI-HETRA, Ravaglioli S.p.A, PEAK Corp and EAE Automotive Equipment Co.Ltd., will continue to extend the production of automotive lifts with preliminary lifting capacities.

Key Segments of the Automotive Lift Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive Lift market offers information divided into four key segments-product, lifting capabilities, end-use application and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Four-Post Car Lift

Two-Post Car Lift

Scissor Car Lift

Automotive Lifts

In-Ground Car Lift

Alignment Car Lift

Mobile Column Car Lift

Parking Lift

Lifting Capacities

4000-9000 lbs

9000-12000 lbs

12000-15000 lbs

15000-20000 lbs

20000-35000 lbs

Above 35000 lbs

End Use Application

Garage

Auto Manufacturers

Tire Manufacturers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

MEA

Key Question answered in the survey of Automotive Lifts market report:

Sales and Demand of Automotive Lifts

Growth of Automotive Lifts Market

Market Analysis of Automotive Lifts

Market Insights of Automotive Lifts

Key Drivers Impacting the Automotive Lifts market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automotive Lifts market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Automotive Lifts

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Lifts Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Lifts, Sales and Demand of Automotive Lifts, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

