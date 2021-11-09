Air Springs Market in the Middle East & Africa Region Will Continue to Grow at a Stupendous 7% CAGR through 2030

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Air Springs sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Air Springs Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Air Springs market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Air Springs, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Air Springs Market.

According to the latest market report published by Fact.MR, growing penetration of air springs in luxury passenger vehicles continues to open new growth opportunities for manufacturers. Traditionally limited to heavy commercial vehicles, end-user preference for comfort, glide ride, and suspension adjustment are impacting where the revenue is going in the air springs landscape. Stakeholders in the air springs market must consider the evolutions in this marketplace if they are to rapidly adapt to the new status quo.

Fact.MR Survey Finds Weight Reduction and Flex Cracking Mitigation as Key Focus Areas for Manufacturers

The air springs market remains fragmentally consolidated, with a large number of America, Chinese, and Indian suppliers/distributors vying for increasing their market penetration and share. A majority of market participants covered in the market have a sizeable presence in APEJ and North America – two key air springs markets globally. Sensing the untapped opportunities in this marketplace, leading manufacturers, including BWI Group, Continental AG, Dunloop Systems and Components, Firestone Industrial LLC, Hendrickson LLC, Mando Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, ThyssenKrupp AG, VB AirSuspension, and Wabco Holdings Inc. are focusing on reducing weight and mitigating flex cracking as key focus areas.

“Although air springs offer a better ride quality than steel and coil springs, vulnerability to wear and tear, and high maintenance costs continue to impede widespread adoption. Manufacturers who are able to scale up without compromising on quality will have a better shot at market consolidation. Whereas luxury car manufacturers equip air springs as an additional feature, these are steadily gaining traction as standard features in heavy vehicles,” says lead automotive analyst at Fact.MR.

End-Users List High Upfront Cost and Relatively Lower Lifecycle as Key Barriers to Adoption

According to the analysis carried out by Fact.MR’s automotive research team, high upfront costs and relatively lower lifecycles remain the key barriers to widespread adoption of air springs for end-users. Although the analysts have a bullish long-term outlook, the mantra for success is to mitigate high OEM upfront costs when compared to the aftermarket.

OEMs Accounted for 52% Volume Sales in 2017, Aftermarket to Reign Supreme by 2026

Sales of air springs are evenly spread out in both OEM and aftermarket channels, however the former accounted for a higher volume and lower revenue share in 2017. The prevailing scenario in the sales channel is likely to be transformed during the assessment period on account of competitive offerings by aftermarket players. By 2026, aftermarket is likely to reign supreme – both in terms of value and volume.

Global Air Springs Market Suspending on the Performance of Asian Markets

A direct correlation of vehicle production, sales, vehicle parc and demand for air spring is evident. It’s apparent that the Asian economies are leading in terms of vehicle production as well sales, thus equating to preeminence in the global air springs market during the assessment period 2017-2026, according to a new business intelligence study by Fact.MR. Manufacturers must prioritize ASEAN and GCC in their long-term strategic plans to consolidate their position.

Global Air Springs Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global air springs market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, application, forces and region.

Product Type

Single Convolute

Multi Convolute

Sleeve

Rolling Lobe

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Application

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trailer & Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicle

Railways

Industrial Lifts & Earthmovers

Force

Less than 1500

1500-2100

2100-3300

3300-7300

7300-8800

8800-10000

Above 10000

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Air Springs Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Air Springs, Sales and Demand of Air Springs, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

