This Diwali Enlighten Your Lives with Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Patna

Patna, India, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Diwali is the festival of lights celebrated with immense joy and unity. The glittering lights resemble a medium of diminishing darkness from our lives and filling our lives with prosperity and good fortune. Diwali symbolizes the victory of illumination over murkiness and teaches us the significance of positivity and optimism. Diwali is also signified as a post-harvest festival celebrated with the arrival of the monsoon. Historically this festival marks the return of Lord Rama along with Lakshmana and Sita to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. People commemorate this festivity to remember the victory of good over evil.

While celebrating a festival in excitement and over-enthusiasm we often forget to keep control over our emotions and fall into the pit of a health crisis. At the advent of any medical catastrophe, we at Air Ambulance Services in Patna remain at a distance of single contact to relocate patients from one destination to another. The doctors present in the aircraft are either specialists in the advanced level of training, or they are general practitioners having more than six years of experience in critical care and obstetrics. The doctors available on the aircraft are certified for pre-hospital intensive care. The anesthetics of Air Ambulance from Patna have more than six years of experience in the intensive care unit, anesthesia, acute medicine, or emergency medicine to take care of patients in their sensitive moments. All of them go under a specific training program related to pre-hospital care that aims at teaching them about pre-hospital care and transfer medicine.

The Efficiency of Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Delhi

The paramedics present on the Air Ambulance Services in Delhi undergo a special pre-hospital medical transportation program. The flight paramedics are trained and have at least five years of experience in the field of pre-medical treatment. They are responsible for both pre-hospital emergency and critical care medical support. They act according to the doctors present in the ambulance. They are responsible for taking care of patients during repatriation.

The flight nurses serving on Air Ambulance from Delhi are well certified in pre-hospital care and are trained to take care of patients during critical conditions. They are a member of aero-medical repatriation and are responsible to provide comfort and care to the patient during evacuation. They are also responsible to plan and prepare for the air evacuation and also they prepare for patient care plan to facilitate the patient’s care and safety during evacuation. The air nurses evaluate the requirement of the patient and request the needed medicine, equipment, and supplies. They provide nursing care throughout from the beginning of the journey to the destination.

If you are looking for a medium to relocate a patient opt for Panchmukhi Air Ambulance serving the patient with one of the most amusing medical services with the professional medical team and tranquilized medical equipment.