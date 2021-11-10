Increasing Demand for Microirrigation Systems Market by 2026

Chicago, 2021-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The increase in demand for organic food among consumers is driving the demand for microirrigation systems in both developed and developing regions

The global microirrigation systems size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such increase in organic farm area, rising initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture and increase in the production and yield of crops are some of the factors driving to the growth of the microirrigation systems market.

The market for drip irrigation systems is estimated to have largest market share between 2021 and 2026 in Asia Pacific region

The market for drip irrigation systems as type segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period in Asia Pacific region. The growth in this region is driven by the increase in demand for agricultural products due to unreliable rainfall patterns, growing water scarcity issues, the adoption of innovative solutions in irrigation facilities, and government subsidies in various countries.

Orchard crops & vineyards has the largest market share during the forecast period

Orchard crops comprise fruit and nut trees grown for commercial production. In tropical regions, crops such as acai, banana, coconut, guava, papaya, mango, and sapota are grown in orchards. In subtropical regions, avocado, citrus, custard apple, lychee, and olives are the most popular orchard crops, whereas almonds, apples, apricots, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, cherries, cranberries, grapes, peaches, pears, and plums are grown in temperate zones. Orchards are present in various layouts, such as square, triangular, and hexagonal, and in contour farms, and they can be irrigated effectively with microirrigation systems.

Farmers by end user dominates the microirrigation systems market during the forecast period

The use of microirrigation techniques protect the farmers from unforeseen and unfavorable weather conditions, such as drought. The use of these techniques also reduces their energy costs since these techniques generally require low pressure. Governments in various countries are also promoting the use of these microirrigation systems among small and medium farmers. With the significance and probable benefits of the process to double the income among farmers, along with agricultural sustainability and environmental quality.

North America market for microirrigation systems is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period

In North America, most of the irrigated areas use groundwater, as it is the only reliable water resource and used in conjunction with pressurized irrigation equipment or pumping. This region has continued to be a major consumer of drip irrigation systems. Freshwater resources are of great environmental and economic importance to the region. However, the distribution of these resources varies across regions. Small farmers in the US are gradually adopting microirrigation systems, primarily due to concerns over water allotment in the midwestern states. Thus, the need to improve per-hectare crop yield is another opportunity for the growth in demand for microirrigation systems in North America.

