Demand For Office System Furniture Market To Register 5.8% CAGR Through 2022

The global Office System Furniture Market is expected to create ~ US$ 22 Billion worth of incremental opportunity over the forecast period. Since the last two decades, the number of small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises has increased drastically in developed and developing countries. Moreover, constant provision from private investments and governments is fueling the growth of the private sector, which is further propelling the office furniture market growth to a great extent.

Office furniture is highly required for such agencies and commercial infrastructures. However, the Office System Furniture Market is highly fragmented and manufacturers’ efforts for organizing the industry have supported the global supply chain rigorously. With this, consumers are exposed to a wide range of office furniture to choose either from a retail store or through an online platform. Fact.MR found that the Office System Furniture Market is expected to grow with ~ 7% CAGR in the forecast period.

The Office System Furniture Market has witnessed significant ergonomic evolution in their designs. Growing awareness of potential health effects due to inappropriate posture is likely to boost the demand for ergonomic office chairs during the forecast period.

Global Office System Furniture Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global Office System Furniture Market has been provided below on the basis of product, sales channel, and region.

Product Office ChairsOffice TablesStorage FurnitureOffice Systems FurnitureReception FurnitureOther Product Types Sales Channel Retail StoresDirect to ConsumerManufacturer StoresE-commerce StoresDiscount StoresRental StoresOther Sales Channels

Even with a higher level of market fragmentation, top players have successfully maintained their position by offering technologically advanced and innovative office furniture. Historically, the demand for office furniture in Europe and North America is high. However, over the forecast period, the APEJ region is anticipated to witness surprising growth than that of the other regions.

This study underlines key opportunities in the Office System Furniture Market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period.

