Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Worth $ 541.8 Million by 2022- Exclusive Market Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to a new market research report “Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Type (Genetic Diagnosis/Genetic Screening), Technology (NGS, PCR, FISH, CGH, SNP), Products & Services, Application (Aneuploidy, Translocations), End User (Fertility Clinics, Research) – Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is projected to reach USD 541.8 Million by 2022 from USD 336.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

By application, the aneuploidy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period

The aneuploidy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing maternal age, rising incidence of aneuploidy disorders, and strategic initiatives by key players to provide technologically advanced PGS products for aneuploidy screening.

Aneuploidy screening has been reported to increase the chance of successful embryo implantation, decreases miscarriage rate, and reduce the chance of having a child with a chromosome abnormality).

North America dominated the market in 2016

Geographically, the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. Rising number of IVF procedures (with decreasing fertility rates), significant adoption of genomic techniques, ongoing trend of replacing traditional genomic technologies with advanced and innovative genetic techniques (such as FISH and NGS), and increasing private-public funding to develop and commercialize novel PGS & PGD procedures are the key factors that account for the larger share of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market in North America.

As of 2016, the major product manufacturers operating in the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market included Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Natera, Inc. (U.S.), Rubicon Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), Yikon Genomics (China), and SciGene Corporation (U.S.), among others. Moreover, as of 2016, major service providers active in the global market included Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), Good Start Genetics (U.S.), CombiMatrix Corporation (U.S.), Genea Limited (Australia), Invicta Genetics (Poland), and Progenesis (U.S.).