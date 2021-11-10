Gantry Robot Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Gantry Robot Market by Axis, Payload, Support (End Effector and Robot), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 to USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Most of the gantry robot manufacturers now offer pre-engineered gantry systems for ease of design and deployment. Due to the use of Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other software configuration tools, gantry robots can now be configured easily in a variety of ways with options for travel distance, payload, speed, and precision. Customers now get a gantry system that they can install and begin programming out of the box, providing significant time and cost savings.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31803314

Gantry robots can also be reconfigured easily, thus mounting brackets, actuators, drives, and controls can be changed depending on the application. Hence, gantry robots not only provide customizability for a rapidly evolving industry but also makes it possible for smaller companies to adopt robotics and automation due to its lower cost compared to other industrial robots. With a gantry system, a basic system can be initially purchased and then be customized later as requirements change, reducing initial investment. This presents a growth opportunity for gantry robots as the need for automation in the manufacturing industries further increases in the future.

Handling application using gantry robots to maintain the highest share during the forecast period

Gantry robots are ideal for handling a wide variety of payloads from light payloads, weighing just a few kilograms, to heavy payloads exceeding 3,000 Kg. One of the biggest advantages of gantry robots handling heavy payloads is that they can be carried over very long distances while maintaining repeatability. For instance, gantry robots are often used to carry engine blocks of semi-finished vehicle assembly to various sections of a manufacturing facility. For light payloads, gantry robots are utilized for pick and place and palletizing; for instance, IC palletizing in electronics manufacturing. Due to the versatility and wide range of use of gantry robots in handling applications, they have the largest share of the market.

Automotive industry to dominate the gantry robot market during the forecast period

In the automotive sector, gantry robots are used for various applications. For payloads exceeding 350 Kg, gantry robots are used to move heavy items such as an engine block from one processing area to the other. Other handling applications include manipulating buttons for seats and mechanisms to regulate a driver’s force exerted on gas pedals.

Gantry robots are being used in automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) for both handling and assembly of wheels and tires. Articulated robots attached to gantry robots are also used for welding and painting applications. Due to the large scale of automation in the automation industry worldwide, the gantry robot market for this sector will continue to the largest market

APAC to hold the largest share of the gantry robot market by 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the global gantry robot industry in 2020 and is also projected to increase its share in 2025 further. China is set to be the largest contributor to the region. This is because China has the largest automotive industry in the world and also has a large electrical and electronics industry. China does not solely rely on foreign gantry robot manufacturers but also has several small regional companies offering locally made gantry robots. Other countries in the region such as Thailand and India, are expected to have high growth for gantry robots as they are quickly adopting manufacturing robots and automation in various industries.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31803314

Major companies in the gantry robot market are Toshiba Machine (Japan), Liebherr (Germany), Güdel (Switzerland), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Yamaha Motor (Japan), Macron Dynamics (US), IAI (Japan), Cimcorp (Finland), OMRON (Japan), Nordson (US). Apart from these, STON ROBOT (China) and ALIO Industries (US) are among a few emerging companies in the gantry robot market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com