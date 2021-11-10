Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Future Insight and Business Intelligence.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Anatomy (Knee, Hand), Drug Type (NSAIDs, Analgesics, Corticosteroids), Route of Administration (Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies),Purchasing Pattern (Prescription Drugs)-Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Key Factors Driving the Market

The growth of this market is driven by significant adoption of pain medications, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing population susceptible to osteoarthritis, and rising number of sports injuries.

OPPORTUNITY: Personalized medicine for osteoarthritis

Remarkable advances have been made in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring disease activity in patients with osteoarthritis, including the conceptualization of personalized OA medications. Essential features of biomarkers that will have clinical relevance for a personalized approach to therapy for RA include the ease of measurement, acceptable levels of sensitivity and specificity, and test methods that are accessible and interpretable by clinicians. The use of biomarkers to identify patients who are likely to respond to specific medical therapies may increase treatment response rates and reduce the risk of exposure to therapies that are unlikely to be effective or expose patients to serious treatment-related side-effects. The combination of unique biomarkers and baseline clinical characteristics such as sex and age may further enhance efforts to personalize treatment regimens for RA.

“Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.

Key Market Players

The major players operating in this market are Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Bioventus (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Pharmed Limited (India), Virchow Biotech (India), Kitov Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Atnahs (UK), Almatica Pharma LLC (US), OrthogenRx (US), LABRHA (France), Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Laboratorio Reig Jofre (Spain).

Key developments:

In 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK) launched Voltaren in the US.

In 2020, Horizon Therapeutics Plc (Ireland) expanded its presence in the US.

In 2019, Kitov Pharma Ltd. (Israel) entered into an agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals which has helped in the efficient distribution and commercialization of Consensi.

In 2018, Atnahs established a sales office in Dubai, UAE.

In 2017, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US) received FDA Approval for ZILRETTA

