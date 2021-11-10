Trade Surveillance Systems Market worth USD 1,449.6 Million in 2022

Trade surveillance systems are adopted by companies across the globe to detect and avoid increasing incidents of market abuses, market manipulations, and unethical trading practices. Market surveillance helps organizations ensure an efficient process flow in markets, where buyers, brokers, and sellers willingly enter the market as they feel self-assured in the fairness and authenticity of transactions. Hence, the providers of trade surveillance systems, with advancements in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, are enhancing their solutions to boost their revenue growth. Strategic partnership is an important growth strategy adopted by the key market players to develop new services and gain traction in the trade surveillance systems market. MarketsandMarkets expects the trade surveillance systems market to grow from USD 600.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,449.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Trade surveillance systems consist of risk and compliance, reporting and monitoring, surveillance & analytics, case management, and others (order management, commission management, and financial data management). Major vendors of trade surveillance systems include NICE Systems (Israel), FIS (US), Software AG (Germany), Nasdaq (US), Cinnober (Sweden), Aquis Technology (UK), SIA S.p.A (Italy), IPC (US), b-next (Germany), ACA Compliance Group (US), OneMarketData (US), and Scila (Sweden). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, to grow in the trade surveillance systems market.

Nasdaq (US), with a significant presence in the trade surveillance systems market, is aspiring to become the top market provider of trade surveillance systems focusing on risk and compliance, and surveillance and analytics. In September 2017, Nasdaq acquired Sybenetix, a leading surveillance provider. This acquisition enhanced Nasdaq’s position in the surveillance market. It also made Nasdaq one of the leading vendors of the buy-side industry, as well as deepened its application of the behavioral science technology portfolio.

Cinnober (Sweden) is another top player in the trade surveillance systems market. The company develops mission-critical system solutions for exchange trading, clearing, risk management, and other financial services. In May 2017, Cinnober acquired Ancoa Software, a UK-based market surveillance specialist, to enhance Cinnober’s trade surveillance offerings relevant to market surveillance and analytics.

