Revenue Growth Predicted For Cocoa Powder Market By 2026

Increasing production of confectionery syrup and chocolates will continue to drive demand of cocoa powder globally. As increasing consumption of the cocoa powder benefits the cardiovascular health, demand for cocoa powder for the production of various food products is expected to remain high. However, concerns about the side effects of consuming cocoa can lead to a decline in sales during the forecast period. According to the report, food & beverage will continue to be a leading segment in the global cocoa powder market. Fact.MR states that the global cocoa powder market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 2.2% in terms of volume during the assessment period 2017-2026.

Demand for Cocoa Powder Continues to be Driven by Increasing Consumption of Chocolate

Growth of the global cocoa powder market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Consumption of chocolate products and related food products such as cocoa butter, paste and powder continues to simmer as an important ingredient for production of baked products, sweet dishes and beverages. As it is rich in minerals and vitamins, manufacturers are increasingly witnessing demand for cocoa powder for the production of soaps and cosmetic products. Attributed to various health benefits, demand for cocoa powder is expected to remain high for production of scrubs, ointments, creams, facial masks, face toner and lotions. In addition, increasing production of personal care products such as bath bomb products, lip balms and massage oils is further expected to derive demand for the cocoa powder in the food and beverage, and cosmetic industry significantly.

As consumption of the chocolate products benefits cardiovascular health, sales of cocoa powder will continue to remain high among the leading food and beverage companies. Increasing consumption of cocoa helps the customers to lower the risks of blood clots, LDL cholesterol level and high blood pressure. Moreover, demand for food products with high cocoa powder content is expected to remain high as it boosts the cognitive performance and increase the blood flow in the arteries.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global cocoa powder market through 2026, which include

  • Hershey’s
  • Ghirardelli
  • Nestle
  • Mars Inc
  • Cocoa Processing Company
  • Olam International
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Barry Callebaut
  • Swiss Chalet Fine Foods
  • Touton
  • Dutch Cocoa.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type
  • Black Cocoa
  • Double-Dutch Cocoa Blend
  • Triple Cocoa Blend
  • Bensdorp Dutch-Process Cocoa
  • Cocoa Rouge
  • Natural Cocoa
End Use Industry
  • Chocolate & Confectionery
  • Beverages
  • Bakery
  • Functional Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
Cocoa Variety
  • Forastero
  • Criollo
  • Trinitario
  • Other Cocoa Varieties

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

