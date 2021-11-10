The Key Development Strategies, Namely, New Product Development, Expansion, Partnership/Agreement, and Acquisition, are Adopted By Leading Players for Boosting the Growth of the Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Cellulose ether & derivatives are used in a variety of end-use industries, including construction, pharmaceutical, personal care, paints & coatings, food & beverage and others. Led by strong end-user demand, the cellulose ether & derivatives industry is growing at a rapid pace. However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cellulose ether & derivatives from the above-mentioned industries is expected to show a sharp decline in 2020 from 2019. The global Cellulose ether & derivatives market size is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2021 to USD 8.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Over the past few years, companies have strengthened their positions in the global cellulose ether & derivatives market by adopting strategies, such as new product launch/ development, expansion, agreement/partnership, and acquisition. From 2016 to 2020, new product launch and partnerships have been the key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain their growth in the global cellulose ether & derivatives market. For instance, in August 2021, Nouryon announced to build a new production facility to meet the increasing global demand for innovative and sustainable additives for the rapidly growing paints & coatings end-market and other high-growth end-markets. The new facility will be situated in Southeast Asia, and with a capacity of 15-20 kilotons, and will expand Nouryon’s Bermocoll business, which supplies ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose (EHEC) and other essential ingredients to multinational and regional customers. Similarly, in May 2021, Rayonier Advanced Materials announced a strategic investment in Anomera Inc., which produces the highest quality Cellulose Nanocrystals under the brand names, DextraCel, ChromaPu, and ChromAllur. Anomera represents a new cellulosic technology platform for future growth. This investment is expected to offer a new platform to expand its business to new areas. The Cellulose ether & derivatives business of these companies is severely affected due to the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic. The reduced construction activities and demand for paints & coatings, personal care products and disruption in the supply chain have compelled the cellulose ether & derivatives manufacturing companies to operate at partial capacities, resulting in reduced demand for cellulose ether & derivatives.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc (US), LOTTE Fine Chemicals (South Korea), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (US), Shandong Head Co., Ltd (China), Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V (Netherlands), Colorcon (US), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), J. RETTENMAIER SOHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), FENCHEM (China), Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China), DKS Co. Ltd (Japan), Lamberti S.p.A (US), Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd (China). These companies adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in January 2020, Nouryon accelerated its growth by signing an agreement to acquire the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) business of J.M. Huber Corporation. The transaction will significantly broaden Nouryon’s portfolio of products in CMC, a sustainable, bio-based water-soluble polymer used as a thickener, binder, stabilizer, and film former.

The Dow Chemical Company (TDCC) is a leading producer of plastics, chemicals, and hydrocarbons. It combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. It has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. Its market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of four segments: performance materials & coatings, industrial intermediates & infrastructure, packaging & specialty plastics, and corporate businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets, such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. It offers cellulose ether & derivatives under the segment industrial intermediates & infrastructure, which offers various construction chemicals along with others.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The Specialty Chemicals business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The companys operations have spread beyond Japans shores; and now has production facilities and marketing bases in countries around the globe, including the US, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It produces more than 25 grades of high-purity performance fibers for products ranging from food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals to paints, filters, impact-resistant plastics, and digital display screens. It is one of the global leaders in cellulose ether & derivatives manufacturing. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. It has a wide distribution network across the globe.

