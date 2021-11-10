Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The polyurethane sealants market is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2022. The market is mainly driven by the increase in demand for building & construction, automotive, and consumer sectors, rising demand from developing countries, technological advancements in end-use industries, and polyurethane sealants bonding leading to revolutionary advancements in safety and ease of applications.

Mergers & acquisitions was the key strategy adopted by industry players to grow in the polyurethane sealants market. This strategy accounted for a share of 92% of the all the growth strategies adopted by the key players between 2013 and 2017. Companies are merging or acquiring competitors in emerging regions, due to the rising demand for polyurethane sealants from these regions. Besides merger & acquisitions, companies are also focusing on new product launches by increasing their product portfolios to fulfill the growing demand from consumers. This strategy together accounted for a share of 8% all the growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market between 2013 and 2017.

Europe was the most active region between 2013 and 2017, in terms of strategic initiatives. Mergers & acquisitions was the most preferred strategy in the region adopted by manufacturers to strengthen their position in the global polyurethane sealants market. Companies, such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Selena S.A. (Poland), Soudal N.V. (Belgium), Sel Dış Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.Ş. (Turkey), Akfix (Turkey), PCI Augsburg GmbH (Germany), Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik KG (Germany), Hodgson Sealants (U.K.), and EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (Switzerland) are the key players in Europe.

Some of the key manufacturers, such as 3M (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Asian Paints Limited (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America (U.S.), Soudal N.V. (Belgium), Konishi Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sel Dış Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.Ş. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (Switzerland), KCC Corporation (Japan), The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Selena S.A. (Poland), Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik KG (Germany), PCI Augsburg GmbH (Germany), Sunstar Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Hodgson Sealants (U.K.), Akfix (Turkey), and Splendor Industry Company Limited (China) have been profiled in this report.

H.B. Fuller (U.S.) is the most active player in the global polyurethane sealants market. It accounted for the largest share of all the developmental strategies undertaken in the polyurethane sealants market between 2013 and 2017. In January 2017, H.B. Fuller acquired industrial adhesives business of Wisdom Adhesives Worldwide (U.S.), a provider of adhesives for packaging, paper converting, and assembly markets. The acquisition enabled to strengthen H.B. Fuller’s position in this market segment within the America’s adhesive business.

Sika AG (Switzerland) is another key manufacturer of polyurethane sealants. In March 2015, the company acquired Axson Technologies (France), a leader in the field of epoxy and polyurethane polymer formulations. The acquisition made Sika a strong player in the global tooling and composites’ business, and expands and complements its product range for a broad customer base.