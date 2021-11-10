Cosmo Films (India) and Jindal Poly Films (India) are Leading Players in the Metallized Film Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The metallized film market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026. Rising consumer demand for processed and packaged food items and shifting preference for aesthetically appealing products are fueling the demand for flexible packaging, which, in turn, is driving the market for metallized films.

The key market players are Cosmo Films (India), Jindal Poly Films (India), Uflex (India), and Toray Industries (Japan). These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product launch/development, merger & acquisition, and investment & expansion between 2016 and 2021, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

Cosmo Films is one of the key manufacturers of BOPP films at the global level. The company operates under two business segments, namely, packaging films and others. It offers several products such as packaging films, label films, lamination films, and industrial films. The company manufactures metallized films under barrier packaging films. The company has its manufacturing operations in India, South Korea, and the US along with sales offices in the North America, APAC, and Europe. It serves its products across the globe, with a widespread network of channel partners and exports to over 80 countries, globally. Cosmo Films Limited has a broad product portfolio and has adopted various strategies such as new product launch and expansion. The company may benefit from increase in global demand for flexible packaging. India’s low per capita consumption of packaging also offers growth opportunities. In December 2020, Cosmo Films has recently designed “TeploR,” a unique transparent printable BOPP film with improved heat tolerance. TeploR was designed to function as a printing layer, enabling mono-material structures in multi-layer composites for a variety of applications such as packaging in both the food as well as non-food markets.

Jindal Poly Films is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing BOPP and BOPET films, mainly for the flexible packaging industry. The company operates through three reportable segments, namely, packaging films, photographic products, and nonwoven fabrics. Under the packaging films segment, the company manufactures flexible packaging films, which include plastic films, paper, and aluminum foil. Thin BOPET film and BOPP film (forms of plastic-based flexible packaging film) are used for food, personal products, and clothing applications. Metallized BOPET and BOPP films are also used for flexible packaging applications. The company manufactures products at its six manufacturing units—two located in the US, three in Europe (in Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands), and one in India. In February 2020, the board of directors of Jindal Poly Films has approved its expansion plans of investment of USD 93.3 million in Polyester Film Line-1 and BOPP Film Line-9.

