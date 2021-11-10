Top Geocomposites Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Geocomposites are used in various applications such as roads, railroads, landfills, and water management applications among others.The increasing awareness about geocomposites and risingdemand from developing economiesto enhance the performance of applications are expected to lead the demand for geocomposites. The geocomposites market size is projected to reach USD 740.0million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.8%from2018.

The geocomposites market in the APACregion is projected to grow at the highest CAGR,in terms of value,during the forecast period.The growth of the APACgeocompositesmarket can be attributedto the increasingdemand for geocompositesfrom the road & highway and water &wastewater management applicationsin this region.

Based on product type, the geotextile-geocoresegment of the geocompositesmarketaccounted for the largest market share,in terms of value. This large market share can be attributed to the better material properties and time savings offered by the geotextile-geocore geocomposites.

Geocomposites used in the drainage functiondominate the geocomposites market, and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,in terms of value. The increase in the use of geocomposites in drainage functioncan be attributed to their enhanced drainage properties, cost effectivity, and durability.

The road & highway segment of the geocomposites market accounts for the largest share, in terms of value. The segment is leading due to the increasing road & highway construction across the globe, particularly in the developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil.