Precision Harvesting Market Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2027

The global precision harvesting market size is estimated to attain USD 22.9 billion by the end of 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. Precision harvesting is a modern technique that involves sensors & cameras for detecting an accurate period for higher crop production. This technique helps in improving crop efficiency through the monitoring of humidity, soil & temperature.

In this harvesting technique big data, automation and robotics technology is used. Moreover, the high labor cost associated with lack of skillful labor is a key factor boosting the market growth. Several manufacturers in the agriculture sector are using telematics services for better farming efficiency. Precision harvesting help in maximizing profitability through precise operations in agriculture with reduced cost.

Furthermore, rising food demand and high profitability is also supporting the market growth. In addition, supportive government initiatives for encouraging farmers to enhance crop yield capacity are anticipated to bolster the demand for advanced harvesting solutions. however, lack of technical skills among farmers is expected to restrain the market growth.

Absence of agronomic model, high investment and lack of advisory services regarding advanced techniques are impacting market growth. Independent advisory services are not associated with any farmer association and co-operatives. However, using these services, farmers can take improved decisions with the help of accurate information for better crop production.

Some of the companies for Precision Harvesting market are:

Trimble Inc.; AGCO Corporation; Deere and Company; AgJunction Inc.; AG Leader Technology, Inc.; Raven Industries, Inc.;Precision Planting LLC; and FFRobotics.

