Global Top Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Industry Leaders

The PVB resins and films & sheets industry is a rapidly evolving market. Currently, both the PVB resins and PVB films & sheets market is dominated by a few key players, such as Eastman Chemicals Company (U.S.), Kuraray Co.,Ltd (Japan), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan) and Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Co Ltd (Hongkong) and so on. These companies are leaders in the production of PVB resins and its applications.

Market players are concentrating on increasing their production capacities and developing new variants of PVB resins and PVB films & sheets with better performance qualities. The companies are majorly focused on investments to establish and develop new production techniques, facilities, and capacity expansion for PVB resins and PVB films & sheets to achieve economies of scale, product innovation, and expansion. The companies are focusing towards setting up of new facilities, mainly in emerging regions and increasing their global presence to address the growing demand in the emerging markets. All these developments are a reaction to the growing demand for PVB resins and PVB films & sheets in emerging regions.

Expansions & Investments have dominated the strategies adopted by the key market players in the recent past. For instance, Eastman Chemicals expanded its PVB extrusion capacity at Ghent, Belgium in 2013. The plant produces interlayer sheet products used to sound-proof windows in automobiles. This move helped the company to expand their PVB products globally.

Developing new product variants of PVB resins and films & sheets has been the most used strategy by the players in the PVB market. Between 2010 and 2014, new product launches and developments comprised a share of 13.00% of the total recorded development activities. PVB resins have been developed by companies, such as Eastman Chemicals Company (U.S.) Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Further, the players are focusing on collaboration, licensing, and acquisition of the other players to meet their customers’ needs and expand their reach in the market. For example, Kuraray Co LTD (Japan) acquired Dupont’s glass laminating solutions/ vinyls for $543.00 Million. This helped the company to increase its production capacity and expand its reach globally. Also, Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.) acquired Solutia for $4.7 billion. This acquisition supported Eastman’s growth strategy to increase revenues and profit margins by expanding the company’s geographic reach.