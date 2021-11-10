Mineral Ingredients Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2021 To 2031

The concept of functional foods is providing a paradigm shift to the mineral ingredients market. The demand for functional foods has increased by leaps and bounds in the past half-decade, which in turn has been creating lucrative avenues for the mineral ingredients manufacturers. The growth of other industries where mineral ingredients are finding extensive application such as dairy products and infant formula, have created a conducive environment for growth of mineral ingredients market. Amid safety concerns, companies are channelizing research and development initiatives to scour novel sources of mineral ingredients from seeds and barks of plants, vis-a-vis mineral ingredients traditionally obtained from mining salts. On this backdrop, the global market for mineral ingredients is expected to reach ~ US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a moderate CAGR of about 5.5%.

Key Takeaways from Mineral Ingredients Market

Iron, Magnesium, Zinc and Calcium will emerge as widely consumed mineral ingredients, as the deficiency of these minerals is observed to be at a higher degree amongst consumers. Iron deficiency is observed in 25% of the global population while the other three range from 12-20%.

The dietary supplement market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 92.1 Bn between 2019 and 2027, which is projected to translate into an incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 88.3 Mn for mineral ingredients market.

Mineral Ingredients in functional food and food supplements together account for 40% of the market share, whereas ingredients used in dairy products, infant formula, and beverages account for a combined market share of around 30%.

The U.S., with around one fourth of the market share, leads the demand for mineral ingredients, followed by China. With 55% share in APEJ, China holds a prominent share in the regional mineral ingredients market.

“Per capita ready to drink beverage consumption, including bottled mineral water and fortified fruit juices has increased rampantly over the past five years. This has swelled revenue margins of raw material suppliers, including those supplying mineral ingredients. While on-the-go beverage consumption is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, it is providing a strong foundation for the growth of mineral ingredients demand in the next decade.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East and Africa Type Micro Nutrients

Macro Nutrients Form Powder

Liquid

Other Forms Application Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Functional Food

Food Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Mineral Ingredients Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Mineral Ingredients Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Mineral Ingredients Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Mineral Ingredients Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Mineral Ingredients Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Mineral Ingredients Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Mineral Ingredients Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Mineral Ingredients Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Mineral Ingredients Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Mineral Ingredients Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Mineral Ingredients Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Mineral Ingredients Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Mineral Ingredients Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Mineral Ingredients Market growth.

