Plant Hydrocolloids Market Estimated To Flourish At By 2031

Heightened demand for clean label food products is projected to give an uptick to sales of plant hydrocolloids. Plant hydrocolloids provide functional benefits within the food industry such as their utilization as vegan replacements for gelatin hydrocolloids. They are also gaining proficiency as effective substitutes for eggs which have end use applications in the bakery industry. These factors are inducing demand for plant hydrocolloids in the food industry. Demand for plant hydrocolloids is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.5 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways of Global Plant Hydrocolloids Market

Cellulosics source of plant hydrocolloids accounts for more than half of the market share. Cellulosics are expected to show rising demand in plant hydrocolloids market during period of forecast 2019 – 2029 owing to easy availability of raw material in Europe, North America and APEJ region which are major producers of plant hydrocolloids.

Application of plant hydrocolloids in bakery and confectionary accounts for a notable share and is projected to grow 2.2X through 2029 owing to increased consumption of bakery and confectionary products in major consumer markets such as China, United States and India.

North America and Europe plant hydrocolloids market collectively hold more than two thirds of market share. However, Asia Pacific excluding Japan will grow at a higher growth rate as compared to the global CAGR.

Brazil is experiencing faster growth owing to the usage of plant hydrocolloids as dairy alternatives. Furthermore, an increase in the consumer demand along with strong non-vegan demographics is being observed in the region.

Plant hydrocolloids market in United States is showing high demand growth owing to many trends in the market of food and beverages as well as increasing preference for clean and all-natural label food products.

Plant Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of plant hydrocolloids market on the basis of source, application, function, form and region.

Source Cellulosics

Pectin

Guar Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Gum Arabic

Other Sources Application Dairy Products and Bakery and Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Beverages

Snacks and Savoury

Meat and Poultry

Other Applications Function Emulsifying Agent

Thickening Agent

Stabilizing Agent

Gelling Agent Form Liquid

Dry Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Crucial insights in the Plant Hydrocolloids Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Plant Hydrocolloids Market Basic overview of the, Plant Hydrocolloids Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Plant Hydrocolloids Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Plant Hydrocolloids Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Plant Hydrocolloids Market stakeholders.

