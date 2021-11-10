PH Control Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Rising use of additives in food & beverage production has spurred the utilization of pH control/salts and products. Key role of pH control/salts in increasing the binding properties of products, coupled with a growing demand for natural additives, will further extend the application of pH control/salts in the global food & beverage industry. Fact.MR’s latest forecast study projects that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 11 Bn worth of pH control/salts will be consumed across the globe. The report further estimates that the global pH control/salt market will expand at an estimated 3.2% CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period.

6 Insights from Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global pH Control/Salts Market

The global market for pH control salts is expected to register a high demand for citric acid and phosphoric acid products. By the end of 2026, nearly 12,000,000 tons of phosphoric acid and citric acid products are expected to be sold in the global pH control/salt market. The report also reveals that malic acid products will register highest volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

In 2018 and beyond, majority of pH control/salt products are expected to be used in production of beverages. In 2017, around 3,240,000 tons of pH control/salts were used in beverage applications across the globe. The report also projects that the application of pH control/salts in production of convenience foods and dairy products will register a high global volume CAGR over the forecast period.

Dry pH control/salts will witness a high demand towards the end of the forecast period. By the end of 2026, nearly two-third of global pH control/salt market volumes will be accounted by sales of dry pH control/salts.

Market players are expected to extend the production of pH control/salts as flavoring agents. Their role in flavoring beverages and food items will increase their adoption, and translate high sales throughout the global market. Meanwhile, gelling agent function of pH control/salts will register a volume CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Through 2026, North America, Latin America and Europe will represent the most lucrative consumer marketplaces for pH control/salts. Collectively, these regions will account for more 40% share on the global pH control/salt market volumes during the course of the forecast period.

The report also reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the single largest market for pH control/salt in the world. By 2026-end, nearly half of the pH control/salt volumes will be produced across APEJ countries such as China, India and South Korea.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Malic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Lactic Acid

Tartaric Acid

Succinic Acid

Phosphoric Acid Application Beverages

Convenience Food

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Other Applications Function Flavoring Agent

Preservative

Chelating agent

Buffer

Gelling Agent

Coagulating Agent Form Dry

Liquid

Competition Tracking

Leading producers of pH control/salts have been profiled in the report. These include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Batory Foods Inc.

Brenntag Ingredients Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria S.A.

Sab Hnub Tuaj Foodchem Co. Ltd.

Tate& Lyle Plc

Univar Inc.

Corbion Purac N.V.

American International Foods Inc.

