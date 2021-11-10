East Asia Region Accounts for Approximately 28% of the Global Sales Value of Anisotropic Conductive Films During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Anisotropic Conductive Film Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Anisotropic Conductive Film to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Anisotropic Conductive Film. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Anisotropic Conductive Film Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anisotropic Conductive Film market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Anisotropic Conductive Film, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Anisotropic Conductive Film Market.

Key Segments Covered

· By Film Width

< 1.25 mm

25 – 2.0 mm

0 mm

· By Connection Type

Chip-on-glass

Chip-on-flex

Chip-on-board

Others

· By Application

Televisions & Monitors

Smartphones & Tablets

PCs & Laptops

Smart Wearables

Vehicle Displays

Others

· By End User

Device OEMs

Repairers

· Region

North America

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of anisotropic conductive film.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the anisotropic conductive film market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of anisotropic conductive film across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of anisotropic conductive film during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Mn Meters) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for anisotropic conductive film are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘Mn Meters” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global anisotropic conductive film market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the ACF market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for anisotropic conductive film has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of anisotropic conductive film, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of anisotropic conductive film has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the anisotropic conductive film market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anisotropic conductive films are typically used for display devices; however, their usage in new non-display devices is also increasing.

Small width anisotropic conductive film (less than 1.25 mm) account for 34% of the sales, and is mostly manufactured and utilised in East Asian countries.

The Asia Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, accounts for more than 40% of global shipments. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer around US$ 668 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is largely dominated by key players (tier 1). These companies are Showa Denko Materials, Dexerials Corporation, and 3M, and hold around 85% of the global market share.

By end user, device OEMs hold around 90% of the overall market share.

Application in smartphones and tablets amounts for over 40% overall demand.

The ACF market in China and Taiwan is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 10% through 2031, while that in Japan and South Korea at 12%.

“To tackle the dominance of Showa Denko Materials and to have a larger hold in the ACF market, other players need to create a strong network with distributors in more demanding nations. With 5G communication around the corner, entering into contacts with major distributers across countries can prove to beneficial” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Anisotropic Conductive Film Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Anisotropic Conductive Film market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Anisotropic Conductive Film market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Anisotropic Conductive Film Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Anisotropic Conductive Film Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Anisotropic Conductive Film Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Anisotropic Conductive Film Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Anisotropic Conductive Film: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Anisotropic Conductive Film sales.

More Valuable Insights on Anisotropic Conductive Film Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Anisotropic Conductive Film, Sales and Demand of Anisotropic Conductive Film, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

