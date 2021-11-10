Cenospheres Market worth 689.2 Million USD by 2022 : Growing at a CAGR of 12.16%

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Cenospheres Market by Type (Gray Cenosphere, White Cenosphere), End-use Industry (Refractory, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022″, The growing demand for cenospheres from industries, such as oil & gas, construction, and automotive and superior structural properties of cenospheres are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the market in near future. The global cenospheres market was valued at USD 346.8 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 689.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2017 to 2022.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99648171

Gray cenospheres was the largest segment of the cenospheres market in 2016

Based on type, the global cenospheres market has been segmented into gray cenospheres and white cenospheres. Gray cenospheres was the largest segment of the market in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Gray cenospheres occur more frequently than white cenospheres in fly ash. These cenospheres have low content of alumina and high content of silica and iron. Gray cenospheres are used in various applications, such as concretes, plastics, resins, coatings, bricks, and rubbers.

Growing demand from the oil & gas industry is projected to boost the cenospheres market

The major end-use industries of cenospheres are oil & gas, refractory, construction, automotive, and paints & coatings, among others. Oil & gas is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the market, owing to rising demand from the industry in North America and the Middle East is projected to drive the growth of the oil & gas segment.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=99648171

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for cenospheres in the coming years

Based on region, the global cenospheres market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America was the largest cenospheres market in 2016, followed by Europe, in terms of value. Growing end-use industries, such as, oil & gas and automotive is expected to drive the demand for cenospheres in North American.

Major players in the market include Petra India Group (India), Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. (India), Omya AG (Switzerland), Qingdao Eastchem Inc. (China), Envirospheres (Australia), Scotash Limited (U.K.), PR Ecoenergy Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ceno Technologies (U.S.), and Reslab Microfiller (Australia).

Recent Developments :

In September 2011, opened a processing unit of cenospheres in Nagpur, India. This expansion helped the company to increase its production as well as optimize the cost of production.

In March 2014, announced to expand its cenosphere business by constructing a new plant. This expansion increased the company’s total cenospheres production capacity to 6,000 metric tons.

In June 2014, announced to expand its cenospheres processing capacity from 700 metric tons to 2,000 metric tons.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com