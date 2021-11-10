Which Operating System Will be Most Preferred for Smartwatches Through 2022

Smartwatches, as per their name, actually are smart with respect to various tasks and features that they offer to the user. They can be used to manage various day to day tasks, attend calls, measure heart rate, measure pulse, etc. The growth of the global smartwatches market is influenced by factors such as increasing smartphones globally, rising demands of the people for new innovations, increased technological developments, convenience and portability, an “all-in-one” functionality, increase in the disposable income of the people, shift towards a faster and standardized connectivity, tech savviness of the people etc.

All these features offering convenience and easy living apart from only timekeeping, is driving the global smartwatches market. However, its increasing pricing can be a restraint and cannot be affordable to all, but only higher class people. North America region seems to be the most lucrative region for the smartwatches market.

According to Fact.MR, the global smartwatches market is poised to reach a value more than US$ 61 Bn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022.

Forecast Highlights on Global Smartwatches Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region shows the highest growth rate and registers a CAGR of 3.9% during the period of forecast. North America region dominates the global market in terms of market share by revenue

The E-commerce segment by distribution channel is expected to slate a CAGR of 4.1% thereby claiming to be the fastest growing segments in the global market by distribution channel. However, the franchised outlets segment is set to dominate this category by showing higher market share by revenue

watchOS segment by operating system shows higher market share and a poised to show higher gain in the BPS by the end of 2022. The Tizen segment by operating system reflects highest growth rate, thereby registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast

The OLED segment by display type is expected to show high growth rate and poised to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the period of forecast. The LCD segment shows higher market share by revenue. To draw a comparison line between OLED, LCD and SAMOLED segments, there is not much difference in the market shares, but only the growth rates

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

In the first section, the report summarizes the research study on the global smartwatches market. Here, it runs through key points that give a quick understanding of the global smartwatches market.

Chapter 2 – Overview

In this chapter of the report, the authors introduce the global smartwatches market and sheds light on critical aspects such as pricing, cost structure, and raw material sourcing strategy.

Chapter 3 – Global Smartwatches Market by Product Type

Here, the report brings to light the market growth of different products offered in the global smartwatches market.

Chapter 4 – Global Smartwatches Market by Display Type

In this section, readers are provided with crucial information on how various types of smartwatch display are progressing in the market at the global level.

Chapter 5 – Global Smartwatches Market by Operating System

The authors of the report have studied the market growth of several operating systems used in smartwatches. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for smartwatches, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Garmin International, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Apple, Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

