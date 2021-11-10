Patient Positioning Systems Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Patient Positioning Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Patient Positioning Systems to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Patient Positioning Systems market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=52

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Patient Positioning Systems Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Patient Positioning Systems market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Patient Positioning Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Patient Positioning Systems

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=52

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Patient Positioning Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Patient Positioning Systems Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Patient Positioning Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Patient Positioning Systems Market.



Market Taxonomy By Product Tables

Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Examination Tables

Accessories

Other Patient Positioning Systems By End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others By Application Surgery

Diagnostics & Imaging

Cancer Therapy (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Medical organizations continue to pay close attention in the field of patient positioning in order to avoid risks of lacking in patient safety during surgical operations.With emergence of new therapies and rising incidence of pandemic diseases, manufacturers of patient positioning products are likely to remain flexible in terms of designing these products.This report analyzes the expansion of global patient positioning market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global patient positioning market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global patient positioning market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to patient positioning. Summary The report commences with brief information on the global patient positioning market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global patient positioning market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global patient positioning market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the term – patient positioning. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints, and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global patient positioning market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of patient positioning. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for patient positioning manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Key Forecast Highlights According to the report, tables will account for nearly 20% share on global patient positioning revenues in 2017. Surgical tables, on the other hand, will be observed as top-selling products in the global patient positioning market. By the end of 2022, nearly US$ 500 Mn worth of revenues will be procured from sales of patient positioning surgical tables around the world. Increasing emphasis on improving the healthcare infrastructure has propelled the adoption of patient positioning solutions in developing regions. Manufacturers of patient positioning are also viewing regions such as the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region lucrative for setting up manufacturing units. High resource availability, low wage costs, coupled with dense population that translates into maximum end-use, are driving the growth of patient positioning market in the APEJ region. The report projects that the APEJ patient positioning market will soar vigorously at 7.2% CAGR, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 238 Mn by the end of 2022. North America is expected to remain the largest market for patient positioning. The report predicts that high healthcare spending in the US and Canada will prompt manufacturers in providing top-of-line products in the field of patient positioning. While revenues amassed from sales of patient positioning products in Europe will contribute to 30% of global market value, it is estimated North America’s patient positioning market will procure nearly US$ 480 Mn revenue towards the end of 2017. Surgeries are estimated to be the largest application of patient positioning products. The report expects that in 2017, a little over US$ 485 Mn worth of patient positioning products will be sold in surgical applications. Application of patient positioning solutions in cancer therapy will also be of equivalent traction in the global market, accounting for more than 38% share on global revenues through 2022. Demand for patient positioning is also expected to gain traction across diagnostic centers. While hospitals will remain the largest end-users of patient positioning products, their end-use in diagnostic centers are expected to procure more than US$ 488 Mn revenue by 2022-end. Hill-Rom, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., STERIS plc, Elekta AB(publ), Skytron, C-RAD, LEONI AG, and Mizuho OSI are key companies profiled in the report as leading players in the global patient positioning market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/52



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Patient Positioning Systems Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Patient Positioning Systems Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Patient Positioning Systems’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Patient Positioning Systems’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Patient Positioning Systems Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Patient Positioning Systems market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Patient Positioning Systems market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Patient Positioning Systems Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Patient Positioning Systems demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Patient Positioning Systems market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Patient Positioning Systems demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Patient Positioning Systems market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Patient Positioning Systems: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Patient Positioning Systems market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Patient Positioning Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Patient Positioning Systems, Sales and Demand of Patient Positioning Systems, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com