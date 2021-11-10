Which Category of Men’s Wear Products is Likely to Collect Larger Market Share

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Men’s Wear Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Men’s Wear Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Men’s Wear Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

The global men’s wear market is prophesied to increase growth on the back of the rise of celebrity endorsements to promote brands. Inclusion of celebrities in promotional activities could help the sales of premium men’s wear products to soar in the foreseeable future. Growing desire to look trendy and fashionable could be another factor stoking the demand in the global men’s wear market. Increasing number of metrosexuals is expected to augur well for the global menswear market. High demand for men’s footwear could provide a tailwind to the global men’s wear market. Men are foreseen to spend on clothing and footwear with an increase in their disposable income.

Fact.MR envisions the global menswear market to collect a US$540.4 bn by the end of 2022. Among demographics, the 26-35 segment could display a higher CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2022. Currently, it secures a remarkable share of the global men’s wear market. Even in the near future, it is projected to account for a sizable market share.

Among different category types that the global men’s wear market is divided into, the accessories segment is foretold to collect a larger revenue share in the coming years. However, it could rise at a moderate pace in the global men’s wear market. It is predicted to gain BPS during the course of the forecast period. By the final forecast year, its market could be valued at an US$80.1 bn. Although the ethnic wear segment shows a higher growth rate, it is expected to hold a lesser share of the global men’s wear market on the basis of value. Nonetheless, it could show an increment in its market share as the demand rises.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This section highlights key trends and offers quick insights pertaining to the growth of the global men’s wear market.

Chapter 2 – Overview

The overview section gives a detailed account of dynamics, cost structure, supply chain, and other aspects of the global men’s wear market.

Chapter 3 – Global Men’s Wear Market by Category

The analysts authoring the report classify the global men’s wear market into 10 different segments according to category type.

Chapter 4 – Global Men’s Wear Market by Demographic

Each of the six segments studied in this chapter is analyzed using revenue, market share, and Y-o-Y growth comparisons.

Chapter 5 – Global Men’s Wear Market by Price

The review period taken into account for the segmentation study of the global men’s wear market is 2012-2022.

