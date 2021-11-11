InfoBeans acquires Eternus Solutions

Indore, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — InfoBeans is happy to announce acquisition of Eternus Solutions Pvt Ltd resulting in a major foray in the Salesforce ecosystem of cloud and digital transformation.

Founded in 2010, in Pune, by Jitendra Tanna and Shreyas Merchant, Eternus Solutions is a Platinum Consulting Partner of Salesforce providing Salesforce consulting and implementation services focusing on the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) side. Eternus Solutions has an extensive client base in North America and the Middle East and has established itself as a leading digital transformation services provider for large and mid-sized enterprises. The company is proud of a diverse 250+ member team of consultants, engineers, and strategists.

Talking about the acquisition, Mitesh Bohra, President, InfoBeans, said, “Post-integration InfoBeans will leverage Eternus Solutions’ Salesforce practice and provide its customers with leading edge cloud solutions. InfoBeans has been aggressively building its own Salesforce consulting practice for the last 2 years and this acquisition fits well in its growth strategy by bolstering its presence in the Salesforce ecosystem.”

“At Eternus Solutions, our growth story has been cultivated on the simple notion of helping our clients to successfully navigate ever changing business dynamics. Today, as we join hands with InfoBeans, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce as well as Digital Transformation capabilities to accelerate this growth.” says Jitendra Tanna, Founder of Eternus Solutions.

Jitendra and Shreyas will lead the InfoBeans Salesforce Consulting Center of Excellence.

With this acquisition, InfoBeans has now reached an annual revenue run rate of INR 300 crore (US$ 40 million).