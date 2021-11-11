Religion Communicators Council to Hear from Nashville Food Project

Nashville, TN, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The November meeting will feature a speaker from the Nashville Food Project. The meeting “First Taste: An Introduction to The Nashville Food Project” takes place November 5th virtually.

The mission of The Nashville Food Project is to bring people together to grow, cook and share nourishing food, with the goals of cultivating community and alleviating hunger in our city. RCC members will learn about the gardens, the kitchen, and the community of the Nashville Food Project. Learn more here – https://www.thenashvillefoodproject.org/​

“RCC often has meetings which feature local nonprofits so that we as religious communicators can both learn more about the good works in our community, but also learn about new ways to get involved,” said Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC chapter and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.