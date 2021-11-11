New Book by Tara Lynn Marta: Dreaming Through the Eyes of God

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Tara Lynn Marta: Dreaming Through the Eyes of God

From the moment of birth, we’re given a path to fulfill God’s plan for our lives. Sometimes there are obstacles to overcome before we are able to follow our dreams. In Dreaming Through the Eyes of God, Tara Lynn Marta takes us through her journey as a writer. After the loss of her father in 2008, she relied on faith to pull her out of despair. God took her from the couch to a college campus where her dreams of becoming a writer began to flourish. Along the way, Tara learned how to turn disappointment into encouragement, negatives into positives, and sorrow into joy. In this book, she highlights some of the most important lessons the Lord taught her about survival, transformation, and what it means to be a dreamer.

Tara Lynn Marta is a fiction and nonfiction writer. Her work has been published both online and in print by Aaduna Inc., Blind Faith Books, The Humor Times, Adelaide Literary Magazine, among others. She was a three time finalist in the Adelaide Literary Award Writing Contest. Tara is a substitute teacher as well as a motivational speaker.

 

 

Title:  Dreaming Through the Eyes of God
Author:  Tara Lynn Marta
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN: 978-1955196765
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  112 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

Express Press Release Distribution