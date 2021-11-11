DJ Lector Biography: Age, Girlfriend, Amapiano, Music Career, Contact & Booking

Polokwane, South Africa, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Emmanuel Matome Malemela, who is now famous by the stage name DJ Lector, is a South African DJ and record producer who has managed to capture the attention of the public with his creative spirit. Although his name is out there, many still have no idea what he does and what he really stands for.

Age

DJ Lector is currently 18 years old. The exact day and month of his birth is 23rd August. The teen apparently celebrated his birthday in August.

Relationship Status

DJ Lector should have no trouble getting a girlfriend. At the moment, though, he appears focused on securing the bag and not in jumping into a relationship. He once admitted that his focus is on making good money and taking his parents out of the hood into a great neighbourhood. Given how focused he has been about that dram, it shouldn’t be long before he realized it.

For now, a girlfriend and a relationship can wait.

Contact & Booking

DJ Lector, who occupies the roles of deejaying, music production, mixing and mastering, event organizer, brand ambassador, among others, is active on social media, including Instagram and Twitter. On those platforms, he might be reached via a direct message or a mention.

However, he might be contacted for bookings via an email created for that purpose, which is: deejaylectorsa@gmail.com