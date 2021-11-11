New Book by Don Tassone: Snapshots

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Don Tassone: Snapshots

This collection features 75 diverse short stories arranged by five themes: hope, fantasy, nostalgia, shadow and light. Like snapshots, these stories capture moments and reveal truths we might otherwise miss.

Ease through this treasure chest of deeply moving, satisfying and complex stories cap-turing snapshots in time with the precise amount of words. Imagine being a ghost glid-ing in and out of many lives, gathering up precious reminders of the human struggle and comforted by the messages received. Then, without warning … FLASH! The warm blanket is stripped away by sobering stories daring us to seek a deeper perspec-tive. Tassone’s wonderful way with words has proven that yes, big things do come in small packages.— Libby Belle, author of The Juicy Parts: And Other Quirky Stories

Don’s beautiful stories journey through the range of human emotions. Trauma. Sad-ness. Regret. Turning to redemption. Renewal. And hope. In these short vignettes, we can begin to reflect on our own lives while there’s still time to emerge anew. — Jeffrey Kass, award-winning author of The Rona Diaries. One World. Two Pandem-ics and Oreos and a Pack of Marlboro Lights

After a long career in the corporate world, Don Tassone has returned to his creative writing roots. Snapshots is his sixth book. The others are novels Francesca and Drive, and three other short story collections: Sampler, Small Bites and Get Back. Don and his wife Liz live in Loveland, Ohio. They have four children.

Title: Snapshots

Author: Don Tassone

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196901

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 176 pages

Formats: Paperback

